‘I’m always gonna be a wrestler at heart’: Gonzaga Prep’s Sam Kincaid finding success on the wrestling mat and football field

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

The path of playing football in the fall and wrestling in the winter is a common one, especially given the physical nature of the two sports.

But it’s not often that you see a school’s standout quarterback follow up a successful football season with a stint on the mats.

Gonzaga Prep’s Sam Kincaid couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

“Doing both sports has formed a tougher mentality for me,” Kincaid said. “But I was a wrestler before I was the quarterback for varsity, though, so I’m always gonna be a wrestler at heart.”

Kincaid has become a key part of a Gonzaga Prep team that is starting to find its footing as the Greater Spokane League schedule comes to a close ahead of next month’s district tournaments.

In the Bullpups’ past three GSL duals, Kincaid had three pins at 150 pounds and helped G-Prep to three consecutive victories over Lewis and Clark, Ridgeline and Central Valley.

“The last month has been good for me and I just keep getting better in practice every day,” Kincaid said. “My coaches are helping me out a lot and I think we’ve grown just exponentially from last year. I think that’s kind of inspired some of us, especially me, and it’s just making me perform better.”

After finishing 2-8 in duals last year, the Bullpups put together an impressive showing to claim the District 4A title. Gonzaga Prep coach Danny Pearson said that achivement has been a driving force for the wrestlers in the room this year.

“Most of the kids that were on that team came back since there were only a few seniors last year,” Pearson said. “We have a 2024 district champions banner hanging in our wrestling room that we basically point to on day one and it’s like, ‘This is where we’re starting this season from.’ As opposed to last year where we’re starting the season after one dual win. It’s allowed us to reframe the conversation.”

Kincaid, a junior, believes a lot of his success on the field and in the wrestling room have to do with the skills learned in the other sport.

He isn’t the only Bullpups wrestler to have helped Gonzaga Prep reach the State 4A football semifinals this past season, though, as three varsity wrestlers participate in both sports – including All-GSL running back and Mat Classic placer Noah Holman.

“Noah is a great leader and somebody that I’ve looked up to since I was a freshman,” Kincaid said.

“He was one of my first upperclassmen friends actually, and he’s just a great mentor. I just feed off his energy on the field and on the mat.”

As much as Kincaid credits the physical nature of wrestling in helping him on the football field, he believes his role as quarterback has also paid off on seeing things differently on the mat.

“A lot of people think that wrestlers are dumb and just go out to practice and hit people,” Kincaid said. “But it’s obviously so much more than that. It’s being able to see your shot, trust your timing and think in the moment. That is something that I’ve gained from football and seeing things from the quarterback’s perspective.”

With the postseason looming, Pearson said that Kincaid has taken on a bigger role this season as he grows more confident in his craft. Pearson hopes that success translates into a second consecutive trip to Mat Classic for Kincaid – this time ending in a medal.

“For all intents and purposes, you’re the captain when you’re the quarterback, and Sam has translated that into his role on the wrestling team,” Pearson said.

“So that confidence is a big thing that carries through and it’s made him a confident wrestler with really high expectations of himself.”