Library Learning Week offers lessons in creative writing, Krav Magra, combating stage fright, paper recycling, fizzy science and more

By Rachel Baker For The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Public Library is kicking off this year’s Library Learning Week, which means the community will have no shortage of things to learn and things to do as we wrap up the first month of 2025.

At the helm of this week’s programming is community engagement manager, Jason Johnson, who collaborates with other library staff and community members to serve up quite the spread of learning opportunities to visitors.

“Our team consists of 13 talented subject specialists with focuses in the areas of writing education, environmental education, STEM, art, music, video production, business, local history and more,” Johnson said.

Although many of these specialists regularly host other library events, this is an especially collaborative week of programming.

“Learning Week holds a special significance as it unites our efforts in promoting lifelong learning for all age groups, from youth to adults. … When we come together, we learn more, grow more, and can make lasting change within our community,” Johnson said.

Beginning Saturday, Shadle Park Library welcomes the community to an afternoon of Lunar New Year celebrations, hosted by the Filipino American Association of the Inland Empire. Enjoy traditional Filipino dances, a fashion show, and a lumpia cooking demonstration.

Also on Saturday, Hillyard Library will host a Game Quest kick-off party to celebrate the beginning of a spring reading challenge with snacks and crafts. The South Hill Library will host a chess club with lessons and matches.

On Sunday, swing by Shadle Park Library for a film screening of “Saul and Ruby’s Holocaust Survivor Band,” a documentary about two Holocaust survivors who were inspired during their Florida retirement days to embark on a celebration of life by forming a klezmer band. A documentary with such infectious joy is bound to get you in the mood for the next event, a Greek dancing class for beginners.

Monday at the Shadle Park Library is all hands on with a paper recycling lab. Learn how to turn old paper into something new. Loud machinery will be used, so this is a perfect lab for children (ages 10 through 18) who have already developed an affinity for power tools and the like.

The week only gets more jampacked from there. On Tuesday, stop by the Hillyard Library to experiment with fizzy science (ages 4-11), followed by a hermit crab fiction workshop for writers of all experience levels. The South Hill library will host an anime club for middle and high schoolers, while over at the Hive, catch an encore of the paper recycling lab.

Wednesday has a bit of something for everyone, from a virtual book club, to free headshots at the Central Library, to a presentation on advanced legal planning at the South Hill Library. Later in the afternoon, Hillyard hosts another anime club, followed by a mixed media portrait class for ages 6-9. Over at Shadle Park, join other brave souls in a workshop to learn how to overcome stage fright.

On Thursday, the paper recycling lab makes its final appearance at Indian Trail, and the Central Library will host workshops for musicians and creatives on how to protect your legal rights and market yourself. The evening is closed out at the Liberty Park Library with a community reflection and interfaith meditation on liturgies from Black mentors, intellectuals and writers, all focused on the themes of justice and dignity.

Get your wordplay on Friday morning with a community writing session at Indian Trail, or take the kids to a relaxing morning of reading stories in pajamas at Liberty Park. Liberty Park also hosts the last fizzy science session in the afternoon. For those jonesing for more DIY in their lives, visit the Hive in the evening to learn how to print patterns on just about anything from table cloths to curtains, or whatever other fabric in your life that could use some jazzing up.

Feb. 1 is hopping over at the Shadle Park Library with an armchair travelers presentation on hiking Spain’s Camino de Santiago pilgrimage routes, followed by a bonsai demonstration, and a presentation on one man’s mission to design Spokane’s first public memory garden. The Hive will host a teen art workshop on transforming old book covers into new works of visual art.

Feb. 2 marks the end of Library Learning Week by getting a little physical, from yoga and hula hoop classes at Shadle Library, to a Krav Maga basics class at the South Hill Library. The South Hill Library officially closes out the week with some inspiring library power. Hear stories about the impact of building libraries and promoting literacy in Ethiopia.

“Learning week has something for everyone, and we truly hope that when you attend an event, you take away an ignited passion and excitement for learning new things, whatever that may be,” Johnson said.

Last year’s Library Learning Week was a huge success, with thousands more visits to all its branches than the week prior and significant increases in engagement on the Spokane Public Library LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook accounts.

“We hope our community feels excited and proud that their library is doing really cool things,” Johnson said.