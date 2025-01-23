One dead in Spokane Valley apartment fire

From staff reports

A person was found dead Wednesday evening in an apartment fire in Spokane Valley.

Firefighters were called to Four Oaks and the Villa, 106 N. Skipworth St., just before 8 p.m., said Patrick Erickson, Spokane Valley Fire Department spokesman. Multiple callers told dispatchers that they could see flames just outside the building, according to a department news release.

Crews quickly doused the fire burning a tree or tall bush outside the building but noticed a fire inside a first-floor unit, Erickson said.

Firefighters located the body when they entered the unit to fight the fire, Erickson said. The name of the victim has not been released.

The department estimated the fire caused $33,000 in damage to the building.

The apartment building is owned by A Thome Property, a limited liability corporation based in Spokane County, according to Spokane County property records.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the news release.