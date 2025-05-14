Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help locating 16-year-old girl

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Monday in downtown Spokane.

Medical professionals say Sierra N. Quattlebaum needs “potentially life-saving treatment,” according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Quattlebaum was last seen with a family member at about 11:30 p.m. Monday near West Fourth Avenue and South Wall Street, according to the release. Her mother reported the teen missing Tuesday night.

Deputies checked Quattlebaum’s residence in the 1100 block of South Burns Road in Spokane Valley and spoke with her family and friends, but they did not find her. Deputies said they didn’t know whether she is in Spokane County or if she left the area with someone’s assistance, the release said.

Quattlebaum is about 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black jogging pants. She reportedly has the word “Queen” tattooed on her left hand and “Up” on her right leg, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about Quattlebaum’s location is asked to call 911 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10064237.