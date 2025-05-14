Bicyclist trying to cross highway in Stevens County hit, killed by car

A bicyclist trying to cross State Route 231 Tuesday 1 mile south of Ford, Washington, was hit and killed by a driver, according to Washington State Patrol.

David D. James, 53, of Ford, was riding north along the southbound shoulder of the highway at 1:20 p.m. when he failed to yield trying to cross the highway and was struck by a 2016 Chevy Malibu, WSP said in a news release. James was airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where he died Wednesday morning, according to WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell.

Riddell said the driver of the Chevy swerved to try to avoid hitting James but “clipped” him. The driver, who was uninjured, was cooperative and not impaired. No charges are expected against the driver, Riddell said.

WSP District 4, which includes Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens and Whitman counties, has investigated 10 fatal crashes this year compared to three for the same time period in 2024, according to WSP. The leading cause of the crashes were impairment (four) and failing to yield the right of way (two).