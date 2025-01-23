Prep roundup: University wrestling rolls to another league win; Mead tops Hermiston in late season nonleague tilt

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s Greater Spokane League wrestling action.

GSL 4A/3A

University 59, Gonzaga Prep 14: Quinton O’Bannon (138), Samuel Thomas (165), Jaxon Lefler (175) and Shane Swan (285) won by pin, and the Titans (6-1) topped the visiting Bullpups (3-4). Israel Acosta (150) and Noah Holman (157) won for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 50, Ridgeline 21: Jayson Bonnett (144), Brayden Giddens (175) and Maddox Taft (106) earned pins, and the Wildcats (5-2) beat the visiting Falcons (3-5). Preston Wentling (215) had a pin for Ridgeline.

Cheney 45, Shadle Park 24: Gauge Seubert (215), Nehemiah Krause (106) and Camron Bogle (132) won by pin, and the Blackhawks (5-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-5). Kane Johnson (285) and Corbin Juarez (165) won for Shadle.

Central Valley 55, Ferris 22: Wally Palmer (285), Jesiah Smith (106) and Braxton Beard (144) won by pin and the Bears (2-3) beat the visiting Saxons (2-5). Trevor Valadez (126) and Cooper Green (215) earned pins for Ferris.

Nonleague

Mead 60, Hermiston 18: Bodie Slater (113), Billy Weisgerber (126) and Caden Brooks (175) won by pin, and the Panthers topped the visiting Bulldogs in a nonleague dual.