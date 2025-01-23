WSU announces new DL coach Jalon Bibbs, adds another prep recruit

PULLMAN – Washington State’s coaching staff is all but complete.

The Cougars’ new defensive line coach is Jalon Bibbs, the program announced Thursday, bringing into the fold head coach Jimmy Rogers’ 10th and final position coach. Bibbs was South Dakota State’s defensive line coach for the past two seasons under Rogers.

Bibbs, who won an FCS national championship with the Jackrabbits in 2023, helped that unit lead the country in several categories that season: scoring (9.3 points per game), total defense (257.2 yards per game), turnovers gained (29) and red-zone defense (.588).

Everette Thompson’s name has not been announced by WSU in an official capacity, but he is still expected to join the program as an assistant defensive line coach, a source has confirmed to The Spokesman-Review.

Before joining SDSU’s program, Bibbs spent four seasons at Division II power Grand Valley State, which collected a 40-8 record over those four years, with three postseason appearances. In 2019, the Lakers ranked in the top 10 of six different defensive categories, including leading Division II in red-zone defense and fewest passing touchdowns allowed. Bibbs also mentored a total of 15 all-conference defensive linemen and two All-Americans at GVSU.

A three-year starter on Division II Northern State’s defensive line in his playing days, Bibbs began his coaching career by working the 2015-16 seasons at Division II St. Cloud State, where he helped four players earn all-conference honors. Then he returned to his alma mater to coach the Wolves’ defensive line in a 6-5 season.

On Thursday, WSU also added two-star defensive lineman Josh Wedel, who was previously committed to Rogers at South Dakota State. He’s the 16th prep commitment Rogers has landed, including 13 who had made pledges to SDSU and Rogers. Wedel, listed at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, also had offers from Army, Ohio and FCS schools Cornell and North Dakota State. He earned all-conference honors as a junior and senior for Chaska High in the Minneapolis area. A team captain in 2024, he received an invitation to play in the Minnesota high school football all-star game.

“Josh is a long defensive lineman who plays with great bend and instincts,” Rogers said via SDSU release during last month’s early signing period. “He is extremely explosive. Josh’s agility and twitch will make him an unbelievable player.”