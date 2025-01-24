Apparent vandalism cut electricity to some Monroe Street Bridge lights

The Monroe Street Bridge will be a little darker at night until next week after it appeared a vandal tampered with electrical boxes that powered the streetlights on one of the bridge’s pedestrian paths.

Kirstin Davis, spokeswoman for the Spokane Public Works agency, said in an email that it appeared the wiring and metal box covers were removed and taken from the sidewalk wall, which separates southbound traffic and the pedestrian path, on the west side of the bridge.

The covers will need to be fabricated from metal, which will take until next week to be completed, Davis wrote. After that, the electrical wiring will be reinstalled inside the box and closed up, allowing the lights to be illuminated again.

Davis wrote there is ambient light in the area, but encouraged pedestrians to use the pathway on the east side of the bridge when it is dark until the issue is resolved.

It’s unclear who was responsible for the apparent theft or when it happened.