Driver injured in I-90 crash in Liberty Lake

A person was injured early Friday when the vehicle the person was driving crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 90 near the Liberty Lake exit. (Washington State Patrol)

From staff reports

A person was injured early Friday morning when the pickup they were driving crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 90 near the Liberty Lake exit.

The driver, a 20-year-old Post Falls resident, was eastbound about 1 a.m. on I-90 approaching Harvard Road when the F250 Ford pickup they were driving veered into a cable barrier in the median, the Washington State Patrol reported in a news release. The driver was thrown from the pickup as it landed in the westbound side of I-90 and caught fire.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

The crash is under investigation. WSP suspects alcohol or drugs may have played a role .