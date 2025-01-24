Vermont Border Patrol shootout suspect was reported missing from Seattle

By Catalina Gaitán, David Gutman, Sofia Schwarzwalder, Mike Carter and Lauren Girgis Seattle Times

The parents of a 21-year-old Washington woman suspected of starting a shootout that killed a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont this week had called Seattle police in May to report their daughter missing.

Parents of Teresa Youngblut told officers they were fearful she was in a controlling relationship and was being forced to cut off contact with her friends and family, according to a copy of a May 15 report provided by the Seattle Police Department.

Federal investigators have accused Youngblut of firing without warning at Border Patrol agents during a traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vt., shortly after 3 p.m. Monday. At least one of the agents fired back, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont.

David “Chris” Maland, a 44-year-old Border Patrol agent, died in the shootout, according to the affidavit. The affidavit did not make clear whether Maland was one of the agents who fired.

Felix Baukholt, a German citizen who appeared to have an expired visa and was a passenger in Youngblut’s car, also tried to draw a gun and died, court documents say. Youngblut, who also was shot, was taken to North County Hospital and then transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire, according to the affidavit.

Fabienne Boisvert-DeFazio, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont, would not provide an update on Youngblut’s condition. But court records show Youngblut is set to make her first court appearance Monday.

Youngblut’s lawyers did not respond to requests for comment. Her parents did not answer calls or messages to phone numbers and emails associated with their names.

Investigators started surveilling Youngblut and Baukholt about a week before the shooting, after a hotel employee in Lyndonville, Vt., told police the pair had checked into the building on Jan. 14 wearing “all-black tactical style clothing” and protective equipment. The employee said Youngblut was carrying a gun, the affidavit states.

Concerns about Youngblut began as early as May, when Youngblut’s parents, who live in Seattle, contacted Seattle police to report her missing. The couple said their daughter had abruptly moved out of their house and cut off contact with them, according to the police report.

The couple told police their daughter had packed all of her belongings from her bedroom, including her passport and medical records, into duffel bags and left. She sent her mother an email May 11 saying goodbye, and another email May 15 saying she had moved in with a friend and changed her phone number, and that her parents would no longer be able to contact her, the police report states.

The couple told police their daughter’s behavior had changed recently, and that she “had become deceptive” with them, often lying about where she was going or who she was with. She had also broken off friendships, including with people she had known since childhood, which was unlike her, according to the police report.

Both parents told police they were concerned she may be in a controlling relationship and was being forced to behave that way. They told police Youngblut did not have any diagnosed mental health disorders.

Police told the parents Youngblut was “well within her rights to go where she wants” since she was an adult, but her parents replied they thought the circumstances behind Youngblut’s recent behavior were “suspicious,” according to the police report. Police determined there wasn’t enough to trigger a missing-person report.

No one answered the door Friday at Youngblut’s family home, where all curtains were drawn and a pillowcase was tacked over the windowpanes on the door.

One neighbor said Youngblut’s mother knocked on their door May 14, the day before the parents called police, asking if anyone had seen Teresa.

The next day, Youngblut’s mother texted that neighbor, who asked not to be named, saying, “We have learned that there is a man that might be involved in this situation” who is a couple of years older than Teresa, according to text messages the neighbor shared with The Seattle Times.

Youngblut’s mother asked the neighbor to call a phone number she had that was associated with the man because Youngblut would recognize the number if she tried calling herself. The neighbor said Friday that they did not call, as they did not feel comfortable doing so.

A second neighbor, who also asked not to be named, said Youngblut’s parents came to her door last summer.

“They said she had sent them an email,” the neighbor said. “She just said she was leaving and she was OK.”

The parents asked for any footage from the neighbor’s Ring security camera that might have captured Youngblut or any cars she might have gotten into, but they said they didn’t have any.

About six months later, Youngblut, then 20, filed a marriage license application in King County with a 22-year-old man, according to a copy of the record filed Nov. 5. The pair both listed an address of an apartment in Kirkland. There is no record of the pair marrying in King County.

No one answered the front door Friday afternoon at the Kirkland condo, where the curtains were drawn and no lights were on.

Two neighbors said an unknown couple had moved in a couple months ago and they didn’t know them at all.

News of Youngblut’s alleged involvement in Monday’s shooting stunned her former Lakeside School classmate Zane Nagel, who said he met her when they were both in the sixth grade. The pair participated in orchestra and quiz bowl together, he said.

“This is not just shocking — it is beyond shocking.” Nagel said by phone Friday. “In high school, Teresa was kind and thoughtful.”

U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators tried talking to Youngblut and Baukholt on Jan. 14 after the hotel employee reported them to police. The pair declined, saying they were in the area looking to buy property, according to the affidavit. Youngblut and Baukholt checked out of the hotel later that day.

Investigators saw them wearing the same attire, with Youngblut carrying a gun, in downtown Newport, Vt., on Sunday.

The next day, agents surveilling the pair saw Baukholt enter a Walmart in Newport at about 1 p.m. while Youngblut waited in the driver’s seat of a 2015 Toyota Prius hatchback. Baukholt came out with two packages of aluminum foil, got into the car and started wrapping objects in the foil, according to the affidavit.

At about 3 p.m., U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped the Prius on I-91 because Baukholt, the car’s registered owner, appeared to have an expired visa in the homeland security database, the affidavit states. At least three Border Patrol vehicles were there with their emergency lights flashing.

Gunfire was reported within 15 minutes.

After the shooting, police found two guns and Youngblut’s Washington state driver’s license, along with two packets of what appeared to be cellphones wrapped in aluminum foil.

Investigators searched the Prius on Tuesday and found tactical gear, including a ballistic helmet, night-vision goggles, two full-face respirators, handheld radios, ammunition and shooting range targets. They also found about a dozen electronic devices and a journal, the affidavit states.

Maland, a Minnesota native, had recently asked a chaplain to marry him and his fiancée, Rosanne. In a statement from the family, Rosanne said Maland had an “immense heart, extraordinary charisma, and unwavering integrity.” Maland’s career spanned nine years in the military and 15 working for the federal government, including as active security in the Pentagon during 9/11.

“We are deeply touched at the outpouring of love and support for our son, brother and fiancé,” said a family statement sent Friday evening. “Our grief continues, please continue to pray for us.”

A GoFundMe established to support Maland’s family had received over $30,000 by Friday evening.