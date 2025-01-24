Woman who died on Spokane Valley sidewalk identified

A woman who was found dead Wednesday on a Spokane Valley sidewalk was identified as 79-year-old Edna Russell, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Russell’s cause and manner of death are pending.

The Spokane Valley Police Department is also investigating, though foul play is not suspected, said Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday to East 23rd Avenue near McDonald Road for reports of a woman with no signs of life lying on the sidewalk, according to a police news release Wednesday. Russell died at the scene, police said.