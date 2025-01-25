GSL Roundup: Brady Thornton leads Mead boys to road win; Deer Park girls double up Lake City

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball.

All games nonleague.

Boys

Mead 72, Toppenish 52: Brady Thornton led five in double figures with 19 points and the visiting Panthers (12-4) defeated the Wildcats (6-10).

Thornton and Bryce Lynd scored eight points apiece in the first quarter as Mead raced out to a 31-9 lead. Karson Maze finished with 14 points, Nash Dunham had 13 while Lynd and Vance Gustafson added 10 apiece for the Panthers.

Anthony Cisneros led Toppenish with 13 points.

Rogers 60, Omak 40: Treshon Green scored 19 points, Brady Krebs added 14 with four 3-pointes and the visiting Pirates (6-9) defeated the Pioneers (7-11).

Saige Boyd led Omak with 16 points.

Girls

Deer Park 91, Lake City 45: Jacey Boesel scored 25 points, Brooklyn Coe added 20 with six 3-pointers and the Stags (13-0) defeated the visiting Idaho 6A Timberwolves (7-10).

Olivia Gannon had 15 points on five 3-pointers and Ashlan Bryant chipped in 12 points for Deer Park, ranked No. 6 in the state 2A RPI.

Sadie Zimmerman led Lake City with 14 points.

Omak 36, Rogers 26: Finley Sackman scored 17 points and the Pioneers (10-7) beat the visiting Pirates (1-14).

Hayley Ying led Rogers with six points.