Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Luke N. Hobbs and Karlyn C Castro Raudales, both of Spokane.

Joshua S. Lackey and Krystal E. Griffin, both of Spokane.

Carson L. Todd, of Spokane Valley, and Jennifer R. Brunner, of Spokane.

Zibusiso Mlotshwa and Jaymie L. Balcom, both of Spokane Valley

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Timberline MHC v. John Doe, et la., restitution of premises.

Wells Fargo Bank v. Hassan Mallah, money claimed owed.

Jon Adams v. Russ Lamb, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Garth Elvbakken, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates Phase II LLC v. Sarah White, et la., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Brianne Peterson, et la., restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Angel Smith, restitution of premises.

Discovery Bank v. Traci Taylor, money claimed owed.

Hannah Agnew v. Providence Health and Services Washington, et la., medical malpractice.

Patrick J. McGoldrick v. Alanna M. Alexander, complaint for personal injuries.

The Sherman-Williams Company v. Andrian Reyez-Juarez, complaint.

Jared Holman v. Gary R. Stenzel, P. S., Stenzel and Price, P. S., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Olson, Amber R. and Nathan E.

Brierley, Kip M. and Kellogg, Scott A.

Robinson, Nicole L. and Zimmerman, Michael A.

Fitzpatrick, Tiana L. and Michael J. Jr.

Knowles, Kelson and Faragke, Tiya B.

Elmer, Quentin D. and Shelbie M.

Lakin, Chad K. and Danielle C.

Harris, Jolene N. and Cameron M.

Cicchetti, Susan M. and Anthony J.

Heffern, Max R. and Sarah L.

Hernandez, Christina M. and Manuel A.

Legal separations granted

Gentry, Steven and Angela

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Eric B. Beaty, 44; $250 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Niccole L. Armour, 39; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted burglary.

Amanda J. Estrada, 36; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Nash R. Mendoza, 33; 180 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.

Cody A. Disterheft, 24; $1,105.70 restitution, 40 days in jail, after pleading guilty to malicious mischief.

Cody J. James, 26; 55 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and criminal mischief.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Matthew G. Karney, 43; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Allen D. Grogan, 35; 55 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Patricia Linford, Spokane; debts of $38,767.

Gregory L. Hanson, Spokane; debts of $196,263.

Jami L. Skorick, Veradale; debts of $80,510.

Jared K. and Rena A. Silva, Reardan, Wash.; debts of $407,050.

Laura A. Berg, Spokane; debts of $395,388.

Eric C. Sims, Clayton, Wash.; debts of $169,914.

Susan K. DeLauder, Spokane; debts of $278,341.

Anthony W. and Vanessa L. Dorman, Spokane; debts of $324,630.

Brian H. Cain, Mead; debts of $76,345.

Rebecca C. Solom, Spokane; debts of $392,184.

Pamela J. Lopez, Spokane Valley; debts of $343,214.

Jeremy M. Sundheim, Spokane; debts of $15,092.

Michael J. and Malgorzata M. Antus, Quincy, Wash.; debts of $60,373.

Dakoda K. and Samantha R. Ranstrom, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $108,436.

Anthony O. and Heather A. Ammann, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $767,241.

Dana L. Alderson, Spokane; debts of $54,513.

Casey B. O’Neil and Haley N. Taylor, Liberty Lake; debts of $69,385.

Regina M. Critser, Spokane; debts of $227,020.

Michael R. Spencer and Janet J. Coburn-Spencer, Spokane; debts of $125,823.

Karl A. W. and Kiri Kristine M. Baunach, Kettle Falls, Wash.; debts of $231,497.

Grace L. Simpson, Spokane; debts of $48,228.

Eugene L. Minnier, Colville; debts of $8,025.

Mary L. Burke, Liberty Lake; debts of $38,753

Wage-earner petitions

Michael M. and Allison M. McCloskey, Mead; debts of $545,971.

Municipal and District courts

