Analysis: Thoughts on Seahawks hiring Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator

SEATTLE – The Seahawks made their big coaching move of the offseason, hiring Klint Kubiak on Sunday as their offensive coordinator to replace the fired Ryan Grubb.

As the dust begins to settle, here are some day-after thoughts:

This figures to be the most important hire of Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks career

It was coach Mike Macdonald’s call to move on from Grubb. And it was his comfort with Kubiak, gained through several talks they had during the hiring process, that led to the hire Sunday.

Which means the fate of Macdonald’s coaching tenure rests largely on making his relationship with Kubiak, and the offense, work. Macdonald comes from a defensive background – that makes Kubiak the de facto head coach of the offense.

There were some caveats attached to the hiring of Grubb, notably that Macdonald wasn’t hired until Jan. 31, after all but one other team had a head coach in place, leaving a limited pool of OC candidates.

Grubb’s hiring was announced on Feb. 13 with his success at UW playing a big part in the decision. Seahawks general manager John Schneider undoubtedly had Grubb on his shortlist of potential OC candidates throughout the head-coaching search. Macdonald said he’d had his eye on Grubb as a potential OC if he got a head-coaching job.

This year, Macdonald had more time to pore through candidates and more knowledge of what he wants in an OC, resulting in a search considered more through than last year.

Macdonald noted in his season-ending news conference that being a head coach for a year would give him a better idea of how he wants to put the team – and staff – together.

Kubiak’s father, Gary, was the offensive coordinator with the Ravens in 2014, Macdonald’s first year in Baltimore, giving Macdonald some connections to the Kubiak family.

If the Seahawks hope that connection and clearer process results in a better hire at OC, it also means there are fewer excuse – and likely more ramifications – if it doesn’t work.

Kubiak comes to town with something to prove

The Seahawks had seven reported interviews with candidates and three for in-person interviews. Indications are there were more of each.

As Macdonald made clear the day Grubb was fired, he was looking for someone he feels is in alignment with his football philosophy. He presumably feels that with Kubiak.

Unlike Grubb, who’d never coached in the NFL before last season, Kubiak has significant experience at the game’s highest level.

He also is something of a football lifer, growing up with the game as his father, Gary, played quarterback in Denver from 1983-91 as John Elway’s backup before moving into coaching, a career that included leading Denver to a Super Bowl win following the 2015 season.

Klint Kubiak first became an OC with Minnesota in 2021, taking over after his father retired after holding that role in 2020.

After being fired along with the rest of Mike Zimmer’s staff, he landed in Denver as offensive pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach and called the plays the last eight games of the season when head coach Nathanial Hackett gave up those duties (and was fired a few games later).

After Sean Payton took over in Denver in 2023, Kubiak moved on to the 49ers as the offensive passing game specialist as they advanced to the Super Bowl.

That led to another OC job, working for head coach Dennis Allen with the Saints. Once again, he ended up without a job when Allen was fired at midseason.

The Seahawks are Kubiak’s fifth NFL team in five years, third as an OC, and if you include Denver, the fourth where he will call plays.

A review of Kubiak’s OC record reveals a mixed bag, with asterisks in each situation.

As noted, his year in Minnesota turned out to be the final year for Zimmer. The Vikings fell from 11th to 14th in points scored and fourth to 12th in yards from where they’d been in 2020, with a talented group that included QB Kirk Cousins, receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook, who all made the Pro Bowl that year.

That came during a season that became a referendum on Zimmer as the Vikings started 1-3 before finishing 8-9.

The 2022 Broncos, in the first year for Russell Wilson as QB, were a disaster all around. Kubiak appeared to steady out the offense when he took over play-calling duties, especially getting the running game going.

The 2023 season with the 49ers refurbished Kubiak’s image as a bright, young coach on the rise. But, the 49ers’ offense is the brainchild of Kyle Shanahan, who designs the scheme and calls the plays.

That success led to another OC shot with the Saints to replace Pete Carmichael Jr., who was fired after holding the OC title since 2009.

Things began well with wins over Carolina and Dallas by a combined score of 91-29.

Injuries began to hit as quarterback Derek Carr played just 10 games and star receiver Chris Olave was held to eight and New Orleans lost seven in a row, resulting in Allen’s firing after nine games with an record with the Saints of 18-25. The Saints finished 24th in points scored and 21st in yards.

The circumstances of those situations can make it hard to read much into stats and tendencies.

In general, Kubiak’s offense features a lot of characteristics of the Kyle Shanahan/Mike Shanahan schemes, with lots of motion and play-action.

It’s worth noting that the 49ers regularly are among the most run-heavy offenses in the NFL, ranking 14th or better in rushing attempts every year since 2018.

That offense typically features quarterbacks working under center. The Saints had the fifth-most snaps from under center in 2024 while the Seahawks were 26th. That could help the play-action game, something Macdonald has said he wished Seattle used more.

Kubiak is just 37 years old (he turns 38 on Feb. 17), so his time is hardly running out.

This shapes up as the most stable situation Kubiak has entered as an OC, and as such, time to prove he’s worthy of the rep he’s often carried as one of the brighter, young offensive minds in the NFL.

There could be more changes to the offensive coaching staff

Macdonald said on Jan. 7 that whoever became OC would have some leeway to make changes to the offensive coaching staff. Indications are that could happen now that Kubiak is on board.

Scott Huff came with Grubb from UW as offensive line coach. Macdonald said Huff’s fate was not tied to Grubb, and Huff could stay on, though it’s not a certainty.

It hardly needs to be restated that getting more out of an oft-maligned offensive line will heavily determine Kubiak’s fate, and he and Macdonald are sure to look closely at that position group this offseason.

Offensive passing game coordinator Jake Peetz has been mentioned as a possible candidate for Tampa Bay’s vacant OC job. The 2024 season was Peetz’s first working with Macdonald. But Macdonald noted during the season he had known Peetz “for a long time” and his hiring wasn’t viewed as tied to Grubb.