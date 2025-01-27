North Side shooting victim ID’d as13-year-old Peperzak Middle School student

A young teen who died in a shooting in northeast Spokane’s Bemiss Neighborhood over the weekend has been identified as 13-year-old Gavin Looper.

The boy died early Saturday morning from a gunshot wound to the head, the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s office reported Monday. The manner of death was classified as a homicide.

Spokane police officers responded at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday to the 2800 block of East Heroy Avenue, between Lacey and Regal streets, to a report of a shooting, police said in a department news release. Officers found Looper, who was injured from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, the news release said.

Looper was a student at Peperzak Middle School, according to an email sent to families and staff from the school’s principal, Andre Wicks.

“I was saddened and heartbroken to learn that a Peperzak Middle School student passed away over the weekend. I understand how profoundly this may impact each of us,” the email said.

Counseling services will be available to those affected by the loss, Wicks wrote.

“As always, the Peperzak Middle School community will come together to support one another and navigate this loss together,” he said.

A GoFundMe for Looper, nicknamed “Goose,” has been established to assist the family with funeral costs.

“My baby was tragically taken from us on January 25th by a senseless act of gun violence,” the GoFundMe says. “Gavin was such a sweet, kind, funny, and smart boy. He is loved by so many.”

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2025-20016661.

This story is developing.