Local group asks Spokane City Council to voice support for sanctuary state law

Pointing to a presidential administration that has taken steps to enact mass deportations, local nonprofit Latinos En Spokane has asked the city to affirm state sanctuary laws and to find money to support immigrant legal defense services.

A resolution floated last week and presented to the Spokane City Council on Monday would commit the city to enforcing the statewide Keep Washington Working Act, which restricts law enforcement in the state from supporting the enforcement of federal immigration laws. The nonbinding resolution also asks the city to explore funding it could give to local organizations, such as Latinos En Spokane, for the legal services of undocumented immigrants.

“It’s very expensive for families facing immigration, and we have very few pro bono immigration attorneys here,” said Jennyfer Mesa, the executive director of Latinos En Spokane.

In an interview, Mesa noted the case of Adams County, which is currently being sued for allegedly violating the Keep Washington Working Act.

“This is also a way to protect the city, because other cities, other counties, are facing lawsuits,” Mesa said.

In addition to itself making a statement, the resolution would pledge the city to train staff, law enforcement and others on the relevant laws.

“We know that a lot of the staff do not know about the Keep Washington Working law, even including some council members,” Mesa said.

The resolution has garnered the support of dozens of local and regional organizations, including the Empire Health Foundation, Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network, Thrive International, Revive Center, YWCA Spokane, Indigenous Eats and more, Mesa added.

She expects the resolution to come for a vote on Feb. 10, when Latinos En Spokane plan to hold a rally outside of City Hall.