For former Mt. Spokane pitcher Drew Rasmussen, new deal with Rays means more than money

Right-hander Drew Rasmussen, a former Mt. Spokane High School standout, said that “there’s definitely some peace of mind” that comes with his new contract with the Rays. (Tribune New Service)

By Marc Topkin Tribune News Service

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The money, of course, will be nice, especially with the millions Drew Rasmussen didn’t make over the years due to elbow injuries.

But to listen to the Rays right-hander and former Mt. Spokane High School ace talk about the new contract that guarantees him $8.5 million over the next two seasons and could be worth up to $28 million over three, it was quite clear how much the message also was worth to him.

“There’s definitely some peace of mind, and that’s going to be huge,” Rasmussen said recently. “It’s not what I can do on the field that makes me all that nervous. I think my track record has been pretty good from a performance standpoint. But just the team to say, ‘Hey, we have faith in you, and we have faith in your health for the next couple of years, and so long as you’re healthy, we expect quality,’ it’s a really cool feeling.

“So we couldn’t be happier to sign a contract extension with Tampa, with the Rays organization. Man, we love it here. We love the people. We love the place. It really is just the ultimate confidence boost to get to stay in a place you love, with people you love.”

As with any multiyear deal, there is risk for both sides.

For Rasmussen, 29, it’s in giving up potentially more money, especially in 2027, as the Rays hold an $8 million option for what otherwise would be his first year of free agency. That is somewhat mitigated by the potential for his salary to increase to as much as $20 million through escalator clauses based on 2026 games with three or more innings pitched and days not on the injured list.

The Rays seem to be taking the bigger gamble that Rasmussen, who had two Tommy John procedures in college and a third elbow surgery in July 2023, can stay healthy and pitch dominantly, with plans to return to the rotation.

Having seen him throw 28⅔ impressive relief innings after his August return and consulted with medical experts, Rays baseball operations president Erik Neander said Rasmussen makes the risk worthwhile.

“You learn a lot about people in those difficult moments, and Drew’s had his fair share around his health,” Neander said. “This is someone that’s work ethic and commitment to the game have been greatly tested. He’d have a really long list of reasons to feel sorry about himself, at least within the game of baseball.”

“You watch someone over time that handles those challenges and those obstacles in a way that, frankly, I absolutely could not have at his ages, let alone probably now. You just know what you’re getting. You’re getting the consummate professional. You’re getting character to the highest degree. …

“Obviously, the talent drives these things. But Drew is someone that is going to make the absolute most of his abilities. And just by the way he operates and goes about his business, he is going to help the people around him get the most of their abilities as well. That can’t be overstated in this.”

A few weeks before striking the contract deal, Rasmussen and the Rays first agreed that he would return to starting. Rasmussen, Greater Spokane League MVP as a senior in 2014, felt strongly that he was better suited to the once-every-five-days routine, from both the on- and off-field aspects.

“I think starting is a good natural fit for me and who I am and my personality,” he said.

Both sides explored medical data, including conversations with surgeon Dr. Keith Meister, that they said showed no greater or lesser risk to his elbow in either role. Comfortable with the health question, Neander said Rasmussen’s preference – which he made quite clear “in a very unwavering way, a very direct way” – led to the decision.

“We felt it was best to support that and can’t wait to get him back in our rotation this coming year,” Neander said.

The Rays acquired Rasmussen from Milwaukee in a May 2021 trade, but their relationship dated back to his amateur days, capped in 2017 when they drafted him No. 31 overall (with a $2.1 million slot value) but didn’t sign him due to medical concerns. He ended up needing a second Tommy John surgery then was drafted in the 2018 sixth round by the Brewers and signed for $135,000.

His career accelerated when the Rays traded for him and moved him from the bullpen to rotation. He was off to a stellar start in 2023, and creating a strong platform for his first season of arbitration eligibility, when he hurt his elbow that May. He ended up making a relatively pedestrian $1,862,500 last season. The new deal pays him a $500,000 signing bonus, $2 million for 2025 and $5.5 million in 2026, with a $500,000 buyout on the option.

Neander said they couldn’t be happier to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

“With all the history that we’ve had with ‘Rass’ and all of the obstacles with respect to his health and how it really has disrupted his earnings potential along the way, combined with his character, (his wife) Stevie and just our relationship there, this one’s extra special,” Neander said.

“He couldn’t be more deserving of this. We couldn’t be more honored that he was interested to figure this out and can’t wait to get him going and continue to be a core member of our group moving forward.”