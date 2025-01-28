Live updates: Gonzaga seeks payback in night game against Oregon State

From staff reports

Second half

4:22 – GU 91, OSU 51: Beavers use their last timeout to avoid a heldball. Zags on their way to 100 points in what has been one of their most impressive games of the season.

GU’s leading scorers: Ike 22, Battle 21, Hickman 16, Ajayi 12.

7:06 – GU 83, OSU 50: Hickman hits his third 3-pointer in a short burst as the Zags avalanche continues at the U8 media timeout. Hickman up to 14 points, fourth Bulldog in double figures.

11:38 – GU 70, OSU 43: Huff is fouled at the U12 media timeout.

Ajayi hit a pair of 3-pointer to bring his total to 10 points, joining Ike (20) and Battle (19) in double figures.

𝘽𝙄𝙂 𝙈𝘼𝙉 wit a couple 3⃣s pic.twitter.com/CEhG0fFF5A — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 29, 2025

15:42 – GU 62, OSU 35: All Zags at the first media timeout of the second half. Ike up to 18 points as GU has a 12-5 advantage since halftime.

18:49 – GU 55, OSU 30: Gregg slams a dunk in transition and the Beavers call a quick timeout after giving up five straight points to start the second half.

Halftime

Outstanding first half from Gonzaga has it leading Oregon State 50-30 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Graham Ike scored 13 points in the first seven minutes and Khalif Battle took over from there with a team-high 19 points.

Zags shooting 62% from the field, holding OSU to 39%. Zags have leads in the following categories: points off turnovers (13-0), second chance points (9-3), bench points (27-3) and points in the paint (26-12).

First half

3:07 – GU 46, OSU 27: Battle hits a nice corner 3-pointer and the Beavers call a timeout. Battle now up to 19 points and is 4 of 4 from the field. Zags on a 12-0 run and rolling.

3:54 – GU 41, OSU 27: Battle gets a steal and he’s fouled going for a shot by Minor at the U4 media timeout.

Battle doing a great job of getting to the line, he’s 6 of 7 and will shoot two more when play resumes. He also has two 3-pointers and a team-high 14 points. Zags are on a 7-0 run and dominating in most categories.

took it to the hoop 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/gzfXb36TE7 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 29, 2025

7:51 – GU 31, OSU 22: Minor makes a 3-pointer, but Ajayi answers with a put-back and draws a foul at the U8 media timeout. He’ll shoot a free throw when play resumes.

That’s six second chance points for GU already, who add six points off turnovers. OSU has zero in both categories.

8:45 – GU 29, OSU 19: Huff grabs his own miss and puts it in to give the Zags a 10-point lead and a 6-0 run. OSU calls timeout. Zags shooting 65% from the field and have not scored a 3-pointer.

10:46 – GU 23, OSU 16: Ajayi badly misses a 3-pointer at the U12 media timeout, as the Zags hold onto their lead. Ike went to the bench after his hot start.

Rataj (seven points) and Kingz (five) keeping the Beavers in it.

13:30 – GU 17, OSU 9: Innocenti called for a foul to signal the first media timeout in what has been a free flowing start at the Kennel.

Ike dominating early with 13 points and three rebounds. Statement from the GU big man after being taken out of the starting lineup on Saturday.

𝙄𝙆𝙀 will not be denied. pic.twitter.com/4n2NR09za8 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 29, 2025

18:57 – GU 2, OSU 0: Zags get the tip, Gregg misses his first shot after going perfect from the field last game. Ike follows up an OSU miss to get the scoring going.

Starting fives

Gonzaga: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Emmanuel Innocenti, Ben Gregg, Graham Ike.

Second straight start for Innocenti. Ike returns to the lineup.

Oregon State: Damarco Minor, Nate Kingz, Liutaurus Lelevicius, Michael Rataj, Parsa Fallah.

📍Spokane, Wash.



🏟️ #OSU (16-6, 6-3) #Gonzaga (15-6, 6-2), 8 p.m., ESPN2



📊GU: Graham Ike (17.1 ppg), Ike (7.2 rpg), Ryan Nembhard (9.9 apg)



OSU: Michael Rataj (18.0 ppg), Rataj (8.0 rpg), Damarco Minor (5.4 apg) pic.twitter.com/5QxVEHeo6O — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 29, 2025

Pregame

This week will have significant ramifications on Gonzaga’s season.

The Zags have games against Oregon State and Saint Mary’s – two of the top teams in the West Coast Conference – with NCAA Tournament and conference championship stakes on the line.

First up the Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 WCC) welcome the Beavers (16-6, 6-3) to McCarthey Athletic Center tonight. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

OSU dealt the Zags an overtime loss on Jan. 16 and are looking to sweep the season series. The Gaels (18-3, 8-0) have a two-game lead in the WCC and looked the part of the best team thus far.

Nembhard is 36 assists from breaking his own school single-season record. At 9.9 apg, #Gonzaga‘s PG is on track to do that in just 25 games – 10 fewer than last season. Nembhard’s also on pace to break the WCC record (#SMC‘s Emmett Naar w/ 284 in 2019). https://t.co/sPS56tJ5YG — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 27, 2025

The leaders in AST/TOV Ratio among players with at least 3 APG: pic.twitter.com/tvUS7NX474 — CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) January 27, 2025

Series history

Oregon State has never lost to Gonzaga with a 13-0 all-time series lead. The Beavers win earlier this month was the first meeting with Mark Few as Zags head coach.

Team stats

Oregon State (7-14, 2-6) Gonzaga (15-6, 6-2) Points 78.3 89.2 Points allowed 65.5 72.1 Field goal pct. 49.8 50.0 Rebounds 33.9 39.6 Assists 15.5 19.9 Blocks 3.4 3.0 Steals 7.6 7.6 Streak Won 2 Won 1

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Michael Rataj (OSU) 18.0 50.4 81.6 Graham Ike (GU) 17.1 59.0 80.0 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Michael Rataj (OSU) 8.0 6.2 1.8 Graham Ike (GU) 7.2 5.1 2.0 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Damarco Minor (OSU) 5.4 2.2 31.1 Ryan Nembhard (GU) 9.9 2.2 35.0

Game preview

< Read more ! Read more - Read more - Read more Read more N Read more O Read more Read more I Read more D Read more / Read more I Read more D Read more S Read more Read more S Read more U Read more P Read more P Read more L Read more I Read more E Read more D Read more Read more T Read more O Read more Read more T Read more E Read more A Read more S Read more E Read more R Read more Read more S Read more H Read more O Read more R Read more T Read more C Read more O Read more D Read more E Read more Read more - Read more - Read more > Read more

Key matchup: Oregon State’s Nate Kingz has Gonzaga’s attention after 20-point outing in last game After Oregon State hung 97 points on Gonzaga during an overtime victory two weeks ago at Gill Coliseum, there probably isn’t a matchup the Bulldogs can afford to ignore Tuesday evening when the teams meet again at McCarthey Athletic Center. | Read more

More on the Zags

‘The way Coach Few runs his ship is very similar’: Gonzaga experience helping Julian Strawther thrive in second NBA season Former Gonzaga basketball star Julian Strawther is not unlike a lot of NBA players who remember the biggest difference between their first season and their second. After a rookie season in Denver where he averaged 4.5 points and 1.2 rebounds over 50 games, the former Zag likes where he’s at midway through his sophomore campaign as a Nugget. | Read more

Gonzaga still pushing for return to Top 25, but Bulldogs continue to fare well in NET rankings A resounding road win against Portland wasn’t enough to push Gonzaga back into the Associated Press Top 25, but the 105-62 victory helped the Bulldogs make up some of the ground they’d lost in the NCAA’s NET rankings after consecutive losses in West Coast Conference play. | Read more

Gonzaga’s reshuffled starting unit performs well in rout over Portland Gonzaga coach Mark Few weighed the question about a pair of changes to the starting lineup and if he got what he wanted from those adjustments. “Listen, two totally separate things,” Few said shortly after the Zags dismantled Portland 105-62 on Saturday at the Chiles Center to snap a two-game West Coast Conference losing streak. | Read more