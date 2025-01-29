Community Cookbook: Meatloaves and friends, from microwave to oven to saucy sides

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

Meatloaves in food photos are often seen with green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy or sauce. These are classic accompaniments to meatloaf. I didn’t include a recipe for mashed potatoes today, but the rest of the gang is here.

America’s Test Kitchen made a hundred or more meatloaves in a month or two to develop their meatloaf recipe. I’m more the tortoise type. I may be approaching a hundred meatloaves, but it’s taken a few decades to get there. Like Mr. Tortoise, I don’t often travel in the fast lane. ATK’s budget for developing a single recipe is $1,000 or more. My budget is closer to $10, plus change found in the sofa.

Microwaved Turkey Meatloaf is my favorite. It’s tender, moist and loaded with flavor. I love the microwave method for cooking. I do have a caveat, however. It’s not dense enough to hold up well in sandwiches. Oven-Baked Meatloaf, cooked in the usual fashion, is more suitable for beef fans. Barbequey Gravy and Srirachup are perfect sidekicks to the meatloaves. These recipes make family-sized loaves. You can easily adapt them to make smaller individual loaves. Mainly, the cooking times will shorten for smaller loaves.

Microwave Turkey Meatloaf

Ground turkey and chicken have unique flavors that seasonings and cooking methods can use and enhance. Here’s a recipe for microwaving an Italian-flavored meatloaf made with ground turkey that is quite good. The aroma imparted while it’s cooking is something else. You’ll need to use an instant-read thermometer for this one. Enjoy!

2-3 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped bell pepper

1 cup quick-cooking oats

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

2 large whole eggs or equivalent egg substitute

2 teaspoons dried parsley

1¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dried oregano

¾ teaspoon garlic powder

¾ teaspoon paprika

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1 pound ground turkey (85-15 blend)

Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the bell pepper and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a medium bowl and let cool. Add the remaining ingredients, except the ground turkey, and mix well. Add the ground turkey and thoroughly combine (don’t undermix). Place in a 9-by-5-by-3-inch microwavable pan (a round pan provides more even cooking). Cover with wax paper and microwave at 50% power until the meatloaf reaches a temperature of 160 degrees or slightly higher, about 25 minutes (check the temperature in several spots, ensuring that each registers at least 160 degrees). When finished microwaving, quickly cover the pan with aluminum foil and let rest for 10 minutes before uncovering (the temperature will continue to rise to a safe 165 degrees or higher).

Notes: Ground chicken can substitute for turkey. This recipe was developed using a 1,000-watt microwave oven with a turntable. Cooking times will vary with ovens of different wattages.

Yield: Six main dish servings

Oven-Baked Meatloaf

There are many excellent meatloaf recipes and for good reason. There isn’t anything quite like a hearty, flavorful meatloaf to satisfy the most demanding carnivorous appetite. A good meatloaf has been the foundation of many family meals. The sandwiches made the next day with cold, sliced meatloaf aren’t bad, either.

2-3 tsp. cooking oil

1 cup chopped onion

¾ cup chopped bell pepper

1½ pound extra-lean ground beef (90% or leaner)

1 cup quick-cooking oats

¾ cup water

1 packet onion or onion-mushroom soup mix, taco, or sloppy Joe seasoning

2 large whole eggs

⅓ cup ketchup

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon chili powder or paprika

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Additional ketchup or sauce (optional)

Heat the oil in a medium skillet over high-medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the bell pepper and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool. Add the remaining ingredients (through black pepper) and mix thoroughly. Transfer the mixture to an ungreased 2-quart baking dish. Place on a rack in the middle-low position of an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Brush ketchup or sauce (see note below) over the top, if preferred. Bake until an instant-read thermometer registers at least 150 degrees at several points throughout the meatloaf, about 35-45 minutes. Remove from the oven and quickly cover with a lid or aluminum foil. Let rest for 15 minutes before slicing (the temperature will continue to rise to a safe 160-165 degrees). Serve with ketchup, sauce, or gravy, if preferred.

Notes: Make a spicy, tomatoey topping with ¼ cup of ketchup and 1-1½ teaspoon of sriracha sauce. The sauce also can be served on the side.

Yield: Eight main-dish servings

Micro-Steamed Green Beans Parmesan

This tasty vegetable side dish takes very little time to prepare. A couple of slices of bacon – cooked, defatted and chopped – could propel these green beans into orbit.

8 ounces frozen cut green beans

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon lemon juice

⅛ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

4 teaspoons grated Parmesan cheese (from the green canister)

Place the green beans and red pepper flakes in a 1-quart microwavable container. Cover with a lid, leaving one corner slightly open to allow steam to escape. Microwave on high power for 6 minutes, stirring every 90 seconds. Let the green beans sit for 3 minutes with the lid slightly loosened. Drain and return to the container while still hot. Stir in the next 4 ingredients (through black pepper). Stir in the cheese. Taste and add ingredients, if needed.

Notes: A palmful of sliced almonds will fit right in. Be careful when removing the lid because of the possible steam. This recipe was developed using a 1,000-watt microwave oven with a turntable. Cooking times will vary with ovens of different wattages.

Yield: Three or four side-dish servings

Barbequey Gravy

Here’s a delicious gravy with a touch of barbeque flavor. Gravy mix and bottled ingredients make this recipe quick and easy to prepare.

2 cups water

⅓ cup gravy mix

¼ cup ketchup

2-3 tablespoons barbeque sauce

Combine the ingredients in a medium saucepan and bring just to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to low-medium and simmer for 1 minute, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat.

Notes: Bull’s Eye Original barbque sauce works well. Beef, pork, vegetable or brown gravy mix may be used.

Yield: About 2¾ cups

Srirachup

Any use of sriracha sauce is trendy these days. I’d bet that someone, somewhere, is hyping sriracha-flavored ice cream. Well then, how about sriracha-flavored ketchup? This ketchup packs a bit of heat and has excellant flavor. I especially like it with steak, burgers, meatloaf, shrimp and French fries.

½ cup ketchup

1½-2 teaspoons sriracha sauce

Thoroughly mix the ingredients in a small bowl or measuring cup. Let rest for 30 minutes to allow the flavors to blend. Stir well before using.

Yield: About ½ cup

Dick Sellers is a freelance writer. Contact him at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com