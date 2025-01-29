Development firm purchases DoubleTree at Spokane Convention Center

The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel has sold to a new owner, shown Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. The hotel is attached to the Spokane Convention Center and dates back to the time of Expo '74. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

The new owner of DoubleTree by Hilton Spokane City Center said that it plans major upgrades to the hotel it recently purchased.

The 375-room hotel at 322 N. Spokane Falls Court, which is just west of the First Interstate Center for the Arts, was purchased for $35 million by Spokane Hotel LLC, which is a company set up for the purchase by San Francisco-based JMA Ventures.

Jan Smidek, a partner at JMA Ventures, said the new ownership group, which includes a management agreement with Boise-based Resolute Road Hospitality, will keep the DoubleTree by Hilton Spokane City Center name.

But the group plans a top-down renovation for all the guest rooms, 17 meeting rooms, outdoor pool, fitness center and business center. The hotel also hosts Spencer’s for Steak & Chops restaurant.

“Our intention is to breathe new life into the asset,” he said.

Work is currently under design, and planning and could commence later this year or in early 2026.

“We are looking forward to capitalizing on everything that is going on in Spokane,” Smidek said.

JMA Ventures is a 40-year-old real estate and development firm based in San Francisco with other offices throughout the country. It has 18 properties operating in five states and the Caribbean region in its portfolio.

Smidek said the closest JMA property to Spokane before the recent purchase was Red Lodge Mountain Resort in Red Lodge, Montana.

Gary Horton, president of Resolute Road Hospitality, said in a news release that the hotel’s location, which is connected to the Spokane Convention Center, and proximity to colleges and universities “combined with a multitude of outdoor recreation activities, makes it a great addition to our portfolio.”

Resolute Road also manages two dozen properties in its portfolio, including locations in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Texas and Tennessee, according to its website.