GSL roundup: Mead wrestling continues undefeated ways; University, Mt. Spokane pick up wins

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s Greater Spokane League wrestling action.

GSL 4A/3A

Mead 57, Central Valley 12: Billy Weisgerber (126 pounds), James Mason (132) and Ethan Harvey (190) won by pin and the Panthers (8-0) beat the visiting Bears (2-6). Braxton Beard (144) had a major decision and Bayden Beard (215) a technical fall for CV.

Mt. Spokane 56, Shadle Park 23: Matthew House (150), Brayden Giddens (175) and Beau Tampien (286) won by pin and the visiting Wildcats (6-2) handled the Highlanders (1-7). Corbin Juarez (165), Brayden Burgener (190) and Kane Johnson (215) had pins for Shadle.

Ridgeline 54, Lewis and Clark 16: Judah Eck (150), David Colby (165) and Nicolas Felice had pins and the host Falcons (4-4) topped the Tigers (1-7). LC’s Kadyn Norris (132) had a pin.

University 62, Ferris 15: Czar Quintanilla (126), Samuel Thomas (165), and Shane Swan (285) earned pins and the visiting Titans (7-1) defeated the Saxons (2-6). Sawyer McManus (215) and Lincoln Koyama (190) had pins for Ferris.

Cheney 48, Gonzaga Prep 13: Camron Bogle (132), Wyatt Wells (175) and Chazz Gray (285) won by pin and the Blackhawks (6-2) beat the host Bullpups (3-5). Noah Holman (157) had a pin for G-Prep.

GSL 2A

West Valley 60, Clarkston 18: Champ Bailey (175), Josh Moreau (190) and Andrew Royston (215) won by pin and the Eagles (4-1) downed the visiting Bantams (2-2). Clayton Ockwell earned a pin for Clarkston.

Rogers 54, Pullman 24: Masami Fukuhara (126), Kane Ballman (138) and Alijah Rhoades (157) had pins and the Pirates (2-2) beat the visiting Greyhounds (1-3). Samuel Sears (285) and Theodore Engle (215) won by pin for Pullman.