Small school roundup: Zoe Galbreath scores 30 points for LRS, Austin Owen leads Newport with 29 points

From staff reports

Roundup of small school boys and girls basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys

Northeast 2B

Reardan 93, Kettle Falls 34: Justin Vaughn and Rysen Soliday scored 16 points apiece and the visiting Screaming Eagles (17-1, 14-0) beat the Bulldogs (4-12, 2-7). Mace Thivierge led Kettle Falls with 15 points.

Freeman 76, Upper Columbia 17: Tanner Goldsmith scored 18 points and the Scotties (14-3, 6-1) beat the visiting Lions (4-10, 0-7). Each Freeman player contributed to team final score.

St. George’s 66, Davenport 50: Mason Zarlingo scored 26 points and the visiting Dragons (9-8, 5-4) beat the Gorillas (7-11, 5-6). Caige Colbert scored 28 points for Davenport.

Newport 59, Chewelah 48: Austin Owen scored 29 points and the Grizzlies (1-15, 1-8) beat the Cougars (5-12, 3-9). Ryan McMillan led Chewelah with 15 points.

Liberty 62, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 48: JJ Hodl scored 19 points, Hunter Carter added 18 and the Lancers (8-10,4-5) beat the visiting Broncos (6-11, 2-5). Zach Klein led LRS with 11 points.

Colfax 57, Asotin 23: The visiting Bulldogs (15-1, 7-0) beat the Panthers (14-5, 5-5).

Girls

Northeast 2B

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 60, Liberty35: Zoe Galbreath scored 30 points and the visiting Broncos (12-5, 6-2) defeated the Lancers (12-6, 6-5). Kendall Denny led Liberty with 15 points.

Reardan 56, Kettle Falls 44: Chasyn Waters scored 17 points and the visiting Screaming Eagles (16-2, 13-1) beat the Bulldogs (10-6, 4-6). Ryenna Pfeiffer led Kettle Falls with 11 points.

Davenport 56, St. George’s 25 : Claire Lanthop scored 22 points and the Gorillas (16-2, 8-2) beat the visiting Dragons (7-10, 4-4). Kalea Schlenker scored 11 points for St. George’s.

Newport 44, Chewelah 29: Emma Crabtree scored 17 points and the Grizzlies (4-12, 2-7) beat the visiting Cougars (0-19, 0-11). Olivia Nevarez led Chewelah with 10 points.

Colfax 61 Asotin 19: The visiting Bulldogs (8-8, 5-3) beat the Panthers (7-13, 3-8).