10 under $10 for the weekend of Jan. 31-Feb. 2

1 Vinyl Pop Up Shop – Browse through a collection of records provided by the Long Ear while enjoying drinks. 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the Coeur d’Alene Cider Company, 1327 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

2 Cheeseburgers in Paradise Party – A tropical-inspired celebration featuring cheeseburgers, music and island-style fun. 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Millwood Masonic Center, 3219 N. Argonne Road, Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.

3 Comic Drawing Meetup – Draw comics with like-minded people with the chance to purchase tea and treats. 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Lunarium, 1925 N. Monroe St. Admission: Free.

4 Connective Strands of Spirit – A group exhibition honoring the Plateau people’s past, present and future. 4-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at the Terrain Gallery, 628 N. Monroe St. Admission: Free.

5 Woman, Artist, Catalyst: Art from the Permanent Collection – Focusing on locally, nationally, and internationally known woman-identifying artists, this exhibition of work from the MAC’s permanent collection showcases the quality and varied focus of leading artists and art movements in the Inland and Pacific Northwest. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Admission: $4-6 Friday ($12-15 starting Saturday).

6 Write Together – Community writing session. 10 a.m.-noon Friday at the Indian Trail Library, 4909 W. Barnes Road. Admission: Free.

7 Sydney Dale Band – Live music at Zola. 9-11:55 p.m. Saturday at Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. 21+ event. Admission: Free.

8 Armchair Traveler Series – Stephen reminisces about his travels through the ancient Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route. This series is designed for adventurous travelers who want to share their journeys and relive experiences. Noon-1 p.m. Saturday at the Shadle Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave.

9 Deep Down Low – DJ and house music. 8 p.m. Saturday at the District Bar, 916 W. First Ave. 21+ event. Admission: Free.

10 Bonsai Making Demonstration – Learn how to start your own bonsai with Robert Gray from Gray to Green Nursery. Enjoy a gallery of small bonsai trees and accessories along with a chance to win a donated bonsai at the end of class. 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Shadle Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.