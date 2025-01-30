Dispatch to be joined by John Butler, G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter at Festival at Sandpoint in August; tickets on sale Feb. 7

From staff reports

Dispatch will take the Festival at Sandpoint stage on Aug. 2, joined John Butler, G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter.

Member presale opens 10 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the public 10 a.m. Feb. 7.

Formed by Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan while in college in Vermont, Dispatch forged its path outside the mainstream music industry with hits like “Bang Bang” and “Only the Wild Ones.” This spring, the indie rockers will release their ninth studio album, “Yellowjacket,” which draws on the group’s reggae-funk roots.

Dispatch will stop at the Festival at Sandpoint as part of their U.S. summer tour, alongside John Butler, formerly of the John Butler Trio, and his band. The “Better Than” and “Ocean” singer-songwriter from Australia has three studio albums that reached No. 1 on Australian charts.

The performers will also be joined by G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter on the banks of Lake Pend Oreille.

American hip-hop blues band G. Love & Special Sauce formed in 1993 in Philadelphia. The group’s debut self-titled album, “G. Love & Special Sauce,” was released in 1994 on Epic Records and included the hit single “Cold Beverage,” which became popular on alternative radio stations and MTV.

Frankenreiter has casual soft- and surf-rock songs, like “Free” and “It Don’t Matter,” which also charted in Australia.

This will be the 42nd year of the Festival at Sandpoint, which will run from July 24 to Aug. 3 at War Memorial Field, along the shores of Lake Pend Oreille.

Donations to the festival of $100 or more qualify for member presale. Contributions must be received before midnight Feb. 6 to qualify for member presale. General admission for the Dispatch show is $59.50, before taxes and fees.

For more information on the festival or to purchase tickets for the 6 p.m. concert, visit festivalatsandpoint.com.