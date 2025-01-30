Mead gets off to quick start, completes unbeaten run through GSL with ‘Glowdown Showdown’ victory over rival Mt. Spokane

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

The past two seasons have been filled with near-nonstop success for Mead’s Kaysic Lundquist, highlighted by his first Mat Classic title last February.

But even as the junior standout eyes his second state title and hopes to lead the Panthers to their fourth in a row as a team, Lundquist still thinks on occasion about a heartbreaking loss he suffered during his freshman season.

Lundquist dropped a 12-11 decision to Mt. Spokane’s Tanner Crosby, earning the Wildcats three key points in what would end up being an eight-point Mt. Spokane victory at Mead just over two years ago.

“It was a grind of a match and it is always such a rivalry,” Lundquist said. “But even after that loss our goal was still to go win state, which we did.”

Since that dual though, all the Panthers have done is win. And they’ve done so impressively.

Lundquist earned a first-period technical fall victory over Mt. Spokane’s Liam Fletcher at 120 pounds and Mead downed visiting Mt. Spokane 53-11 Thursday in the rivals’ annual “Glowdown Showdown” dual in front of a packed and boisterous crowd.

The victory was the 18th consecutive Greater Spokane League dual win for the Panthers (9-0), with the last loss coming in that 2023 showdown against the Wildcats (6-3).

“We’re showing that we are a really tough team to wrestle because we may not have a ton of superstars, but we are as deep as we ever have been,” Mead coach Phil McLean said.

Mead has not only found success again this year after losing a pair of state champions to graduation and moving up to the 4A classification – the Panthers have been dominant. Mead’s margin of victory in the nine GSL duals is just over 50 points. Those results have helped the Panthers earn the No. 2 ranking in 4A by Washington Wrestling Report behind defending champion Tahoma.

Lundquist helped Mead get off to a quick start, earning his 17-2 victory in just 1 minute, 43 seconds. Mead’s Billy Weisgerber and James Mason then followed with pins and Ben Jamie added a 4-3 decision, putting the Panthers up 24-0 through five matches.

“Our mindset is to go out from the first whistle and get our points,” Lundquist said. “We’re all working so hard right from the start and that’s leading to all these quick pins and technical falls that we’re looking for.”

Mt. Spokane answered back with two victories in the heart of its lineup as top-ranked Jayson Bonnett and sixth-ranked Matthew House earned three-point victories. But Tyler Vanderventer’s technical fall put the momentum right back in Mead’s corner for the rest of the evening.

The teams will turn their attentions to District 6 tournaments, where Mat Classic berths will be doled out. For Mead, it will be a trip to Pasco next Friday and Feb. 8 for the 4A tournament. Mt. Spokane will compete both days at Hermiston (Oregon) for the 3A tourney.

“Our key to success is how hard they work in the room and develop that depth for the postseason,” McLean said. “If we can get two guys in each weight to state, we’re going to win a lot of matches and score a lot of points over there. And that’s what it will take to top those 4A teams to keep this thing rolling.”