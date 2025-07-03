‘Coeur d’Alene shows up’: City celebrates 4th of July with parade to honor firemen lost in shooting

Spectators stand as memorial banners, a pair of riderless horses draped in flags and an antique fire engine lead a crowds of firefighters, friends and family members of the firefighters who were murdered while responding to a fire on nearby Canfield Mountain at the beginning of the annual Parade of Heroes Fourth of July parade in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Friday, July 4, 2025. Many parade units honored the fallen and injured firefighters in some way. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Friday’s Fourth of July parade through the center of Coeur d’Alene didn’t take place from the site of the deadly attack that claimed the lives of two firefighters last weekend. But the tragedy was not far from the minds of those celebrating the nation’s birthday there.

Over a thousand people decked out in their red, white and blue lined the streets of Coeur d’Alene to celebrate the country and those who serve it – this year especially, slain battalion chiefs John Morrison, 52, and Frank Harwood, 42.

Idahoans gathered there said the day and parade took on extra significance as the community mourns the two firemen killed in the line of duty on Canfield Mountain after 20-year-old Wess Roley reportedly set a fire to lure them there and shoot them. David Tysdal, a 47-year-old fire engineer with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department, was also shot and seriously injured.

Tana VanZant said the large turnout was “proof Coeur d’Alene shows up.”

“When there are two fallen firefighters, this community comes together,” she said.

The parade started with the national anthem, and the crowds were met by different military veteran, police officers and other first responders. The firetruck got the loudest applause as it passed the crowd.

Air Force veteran Pat Hulbert said such open displays of patriotism are commonplace since she moved to Idaho three years ago. Coming out to celebrate the United States is “obviously important,” but she did not feel like it was when she lived in Washington.

“It is absolutely important to celebrate freedom of our country. Everything, all the military, the police, all they sacrifice is what allows us to be free and be here today,” she said.

Katie Frederickson and her family set up a lemonade stand on the side of the parade route. It’s a family tradition they started at last year’s celebration. But this time, they are donating any money raised to the families of the fallen first responders.

“We want to teach our kids to do things in the spirit of giving back to our heroes. Community events like this one become so much more important when sad events rock a community. I think we all want to take action to show how loved our first responders are.”

Last year, the family brought a single tub of lemonade to sell, but this year they “basically brought as much as we could put in the containers we could find.” Before the parade even started, a line had formed to get a cool drink and participate in the charity.

Frederickson said it was important to bring her young children to events like this to instill a love of country and respect for first responders from a young age.

“Like all important values, it is important to instill them as early as possible. As soon as they can understand. These will be memories they will hold with them forever.”

Sarah McDonnell, a Coeur d’Alene resident and business owner of Linked Studios, regularly attends the parade. This year, her 6-year-old daughter is participating.

“It’s special to see the community rallying together,” she said. July 4 is a representation of the “freedom that unites our nation.”

Considering the recent North Idaho tragedy, this day takes on a special meaning for McDonnell. It is an opportunity to honor “all of the first responders, because they put their lives on the line,” regardless of their position.