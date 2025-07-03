Man stabs one victim, attacks elderly woman, stabs self in Cd’A

A man is accused of stabbing one person and beating an elderly woman Thursday in Coeur d’Alene, according to police. The suspect also stabbed himself multiple times.

Two victims and the suspect, whose name was not released, were taken to Kootenai Health with injuries, according to a Coeur d’Alene Police Department news release.

Officers responded at about 5:15 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Front Avenue for a stabbing. Initial reports indicated there were multiple victims and one person bleeding, officers said.

Police found the suspect dragging an elderly woman in front of a residence and officers took the man into custody without incident.

Detectives believe the suspect, a resident of an adult home for people with special needs, became upset and attacked a fellow resident. He then used a kitchen knife to stab a staff member, police said.

The suspect also hit an elderly woman multiple times outside a neighboring residence. The suspect had multiple self-inflicted stab wounds when officers found him.

Officers provided medical aid to the victims before the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department arrived and continued medical care.

Charges are pending against the suspect, Coeur d’Alene Police Sgt. Jared Reneau said.