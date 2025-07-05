Tri-City starter Ryan Johnson tosses complete-game one-hitter, Dust Devils blank Spokane Indians 2-0

Sometimes in baseball you just have to tip your cap to the other guy. Especially if he tosses a complete-game one-hitter.

Tri-City Dust Devils starting pitcher Ryan Johnson has put together an unusual, but accomplished, first year in the professional ranks, and he continued that journey Saturday.

Johnson struck out 12, allowing just one batter to reach base, and the Dust Devils beat the Spokane Indians 2-0 in the second of a three-game Northwest League series at Avista Stadium.

It’s the first complete game for Tri-City since 2021. Johnson retired the final 25 batters he faced – allowing just a first inning two-out single – and threw 102 pitches, 70 for strikes.

“I had it all going tonight,” Johnson said. “That makes it easier on you, for sure. It wasn’t until the ninth inning I started thinking about it. You can’t get too far ahead.”

The 2024 draft pick of the Los Angeles Angels (No. 74 overall) out of Dallas Baptist made the Angels opening day roster this season and pitched 14 games in relief with Los Angeles before being reassigned to Tri-City on May 9.

“It was crazy. Such a surprise,” Johnson said about making the big leagues out of spring training. “(The season) has been a lot of ups and downs. It’s been a rollercoaster, just like they say it is.”

Johnson (4-3) lowered his High-A ERA to 1.99 over 541/3 innings in 10 starts with Tri-City this season.

“This is the place for me right now,” he said. “I think that it’s really been good for me to settle in and get back to who I am and really find myself as a professional player.”

Indians starter Michael Prosecky was almost as strong, but he just didn’t pitch as long as his opponent.

Prosecky’s outing started with a tremendous defensive play. Tri-City leadoff hitter David Calabrese bounced one back through the box and Prosecky reached behind his back to snare the hard-hit grounder. He settled and tossed it underhanded to first for the out.

He got into a jam in the second, giving up a walk and double to the first two batters. He came back to pick up two strikeouts and a comebacker to end the threat.

After two more shutout innings, Prosecky’s night was over, allowing one hit and three walks with two strikeouts. He only threw 64 pitches, and it was just his fourth of 17 total outings this season to go four or fewer innings for the Indians (9-5).

Austin Becker took over in the fifth and immediately got into trouble. He walked the leadoff batter, Juan Flores, who went to third on a single by Anthony Scull and scored on a single by Ryan Nicholson off the glove of Aidan Longwell at first base.

Tri-City (10-4) got another run in the sixth on Cole Fontanelle’s second High-A home run of the season in his 16th game after promotion.

After that, it was all Johnson.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.