Containment expected soon for fire at Riverside State Park

Fire crews were able to stop the forward progress of a 50-acre fire that began Sunday at Riverside State Park. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“I suspect, given the terrain and the start location, our investigators will be able to make fairly quick work of that,” said Ryan Rodruck, spokesman for the Washington Department of Natural Resources, said of the Aubrey fire. “I would imagine that they will know fairly rapidly.”

The majority of the fire was contained on Sunday and was expected be fully contained by late Monday.

“It certainly did show some active fire behavior,” Rodruck said. “We were able to limit its spread and stop forward progress due to the amount of resources we had available on that fire.”

Rodruck said no matter the circumstances of the fire, the strategy is always the same. With firefighter safety as the top priority, the fire department takes full advantage of its resources and aggressively attacks.

As the fire -alarm levels increased from zero to 3 in just hours, evacuation orders went into place early Sunday evening, although they were lifted just hours later.