Sheriff’s office looking for missing 72-year-old Deer Park man

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a 72-year-old Deer Park man.

Harry Ballman was reported missing by a family member about 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to a sheriff’s office news release. He was last seen Sunday afternoon at his home in the 3700 block of East Laurel Road east of Deer Park.

He is known to take early morning walks, but his family did not find him at his home Monday morning, deputies said. Ballman reportedly has dementia and other health concerns.

It is unknown where Ballman could be, and his family and friends are extremely worried about his welfare, especially considering his health concerns and the heat, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ballman is white, about 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, with blue eyes, white hair and a full white beard. It’s unknown what clothes he was wearing, but he tends to wear Seattle Seahawks football attire and is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information about Ballman’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 10093409.