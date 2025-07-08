Greenacres Park vandalized to tune of $12,500

Spokane Valley police are asking for help identifying the person(s) responsible for damaging a basketball court and tree over the weekend at Greenacres Park. (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

A Spokane Valley park undergoing renovations sustained an estimated $12,500 in damages over the weekend after detectives believe someone used construction equipment to vandalize the park, according to the Spokane Valley Police Department.

Detectives are asking for information to help identify the vandal(s) who damaged a recently resurfaced basketball court and a newly planted tree at Greenacres Park, 1311 N. Long Road, according to a police news release.

“This senseless crime not only damaged the neighborhood park but also delayed the renovation project, resulting in additional time and costs, while inconveniencing parkgoers and children, who were looking forward to using the beautiful, newly renovated facilities,” police said in the release.

Detectives believe the suspect(s) used a skid steer to vandalize the park between 9 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Spokane Valley deputies responded about 9:15 a.m. Monday to a vandalism report at the park.

Anyone who may have information that could help identify the suspect(s) is asked to call Detective Jason Petrini at (509) 477-3233.