Justice Department says no ‘client list’ exists in Epstein sex trafficking files

By Perry Stein Washington Post

The Justice Department and FBI said in a memo that files related to former financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking case do not contain an incriminating “client list,” contradicting conspiracy theories some Trump administration officials and supporters have backed.

Some right-wing pundits and conspiracy theorists have accused the federal government of a massive cover-up to protect powerful people who may have abused teenage girls. They have also questioned the official account of Epstein’s death.

The memo, which was released over the weekend, also stated that Epstein killed himself in 2019 inside a federal prison while awaiting trial - confirming a conclusion that investigators reached years ago, but one that President Donald Trump and some of his allies have publicly questioned.

The memo landed months after Attorney General Pam Bondi implied in a February Fox News interview that an Epstein “client list” was on her desk to review. When asked if the Justice Department would release the list, she seemingly vowed to do so.

Right-wing media personalities who have promoted conspiracy theories about Epstein lambasted Bondi on social media Monday, calling the attorney general a liar and demanding answers from the Trump administration.

Bondi had previously been criticized after releasing a cache of files related to Epstein in February containing information that had largely already been public and then suggesting even more files would follow. The latest memo, which Axios first reported Sunday, said no new information would be released.

“It is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted,” the memo states.

The White House on Monday defended Bondi’s handling of the Epstein investigation. The White House and the Justice Department said Bondi was not referring to a client list in the Fox News interview but rather to the entire investigatory file, which could include private jet flight logs and people associated with Epstein.

“Yes, she was saying the entirety of all of the paperwork, all of the paper in relation to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. That’s what the attorney general was referring to. And I’ll let her speak for that,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday. The Justice Department “committed to an exhaustive investigation,” she added. “That’s what they did, and they provided the results of that. That’s transparency.”

Since being sworn in, Bondi has frequently spoken about the Justice Department’s Epstein investigation, saying that previous administrations withheld information from the public but that under Trump it would be released. Trump’s most ardent supporters cheered her on, but they were disappointed when she purported to reveal information that had already been made public.

Speculation intensified last month after Elon Musk, a former Trump ally, posted on social media amid his fallout with the president that the full Epstein files have not been released because Trump is named on the list. He later walked back those claims.

The memo says the review of evidence by authorities did not reveal a client list.

“There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions,” the memo states. “We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy, Dan Bongino, both gained prominence in recent years for fueling conspiracy theories about the law enforcement agency they are now tasked with leading. Bongino used his platform as a popular conservative podcaster to question the official account of Epstein’s death, suggesting he was killed as part of a massive cover-up.

Since leading the FBI, they have both publicly stated that investigators accurately concluded Epstein killed himself - angering much of their base on the far right.

In the memo, the Justice Department and the FBI criticized those who they say were fanning baseless claims about Epstein.

“One of our highest priorities is combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims,” the memo states. “Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends.”

The White House’s defense of Bondi came amid calls on social media for the president to fire her.

“Pam Bondi looked the American people in the eye and said she had Jeffrey Epstein’s list. Now she says there never was a list,” conservative radio host Erick Erickson said on X. “Pam Bondi should be fired for lying to the American public repeatedly.”

Democrats in Congress have questioned whether the Trump administration has not released more of the Epstein files because they could implicate Trump - which the administration has vehemently denied.

Decades ago, Trump and Epstein appeared to socialize together. In a 2002 interview, Trump praised Epstein, calling him a “terrific guy.”

“He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Trump said in the interview with New York Magazine. “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it - Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Since then, Trump has distanced himself from Epstein, saying he was not a fan.