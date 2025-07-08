Liberty Lake police officer cleared in shooting of hit-and-run suspect with knife

A Liberty Lake Police officer will not face criminal charges after he shot and wounded a hit-and-run suspect who charged at the officer with a knife, the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office ruled.

Cpl. Darin Powers was “justified” when he shot twice at Shane L. Lafond on Dec. 21 at 24707 E. Kildea Road in Otis Orchards, according to a Spokane County news release.

911 operators received several calls about 12:55 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run involving several vehicles at Wellesley Avenue and Malvern Road, according to the release. The suspect, Lafond, drove away on Wellesley and exited at Kildea Road. Units from Liberty Lake police and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded .

A Subaru Legacy driver who witnessed the hit-and-run crashes reported Lafond’s movements to 911 operators, according to the release.

Lafond turned onto property at 24307 E. Kildea, left his truck, and proceeded on foot. He then hit the windshield and a side window of the driver’s Subaru with a “Cherry Bomb glasspack muffler,” causing significant damage to both windows, prosecutors said. The Subaru driver continued to drive just far enough to keep an eye on Lafond while staying out of further danger and updating 911 about him.

Lafond then wandered south to the railroad tracks and picked up rocks that he threw at the Subaru driver’s vehicle. As Lafond approached a residence at 24707 E. Kildea Road, he proceeded north onto the property with his glasspack muffler still in hand and entered the driver’s side of a red Chevy pickup truck in the driveway, according to the county.

Powers pulled up to the back of the Chevy truck where Lafond was seated. Powers got out of his patrol vehicle and drew his weapon, ordering Lafond to exit the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

Lafond armed himself with a folding knife with the blade out, exited the truck and ran toward Powers, who backed up several paces before firing two shots at Lafond, the release said.

According to body-camera footage, Lafond yelled something unintelligible as he ran toward Powers from the truck. Powers told the suspect to “stop,” but he didn’t comply, and Powers fired.

Lafond reached for his stomach area and dropped to his knees, turning his back to Powers before rising to his feet.

“What do you got in your hand?” Powers said. “You got a knife. Get down, get down.”

Powers repeatedly yelled, “Get down,” as the suspect staggered on his feet with his back turned and grabbing at his stomach area where he was presumably shot.

Lafond, 42, is awaiting trial on charges of second-degree assault on Powers, second-degree malicious mischief and failure to remain at the scene of an accident in Spokane County Superior Court.