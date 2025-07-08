Rescues underway amid New Mexico flash flooding emergency

David Matthews New York Daily News

The National Weather Service declared a flash flooding emergency in New Mexico on Tuesday after rapid rainfall caused the waters of the Rio Ruidoso to surge over its banks, creating life-threatening conditions.

The NWS said multiple water rescues were underway in Ruidoso, saying that a father and two children had been swept away by rushing water in Lincoln County, about 150 miles southeast of Albuquerque.

“Homes starting to be moved by water,” the NWS said.

Video posted on Facebook shows at least one house being swept away in the current, while images shared by the NWS show the water level of the Rio Ruidoso growing to over 15 feet in just about an hour’s time.

Officials warned residents to stay away from the river, seek higher ground and avoid travel unless escaping the flood.

The flooding comes just days after the massive flooding of the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, Texas led to more than 100 deaths with more than 160 people still missing.

The flood brought fresh attention to the Trump administration’s cuts to the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in recent months, leaving many offices understaffed.