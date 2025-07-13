Hope fire grows around 200 acres remaining uncontained

The Hope fire 5 miles southwest of Northport, Washington, grew to 6,526 acres, according to a Sunday news release.

Containment remains at 0% as 657 people are working on beating back the flames.

The Hope fire started around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday and quickly spread with an estimate of 6,365 acres Saturday morning.

Two primary residences are confirmed to be lost to the blaze, Northwest Complex Incident Management Team 8 spokesperson Thomas Kyle-Milward previously said to the Spokesman-Review. There are no damage estimates.

The news release said crews would focus Sunday on improving lines on the western and eastern sides of the fire, securing homes to the north and mopping up to the south.

Evacuation levels of 1, 2 and 3 remain in effect and the public is still advised to stay out of the immediate fire area.

Two evacuation centers are open with the Animal Evacuation Center at the Northeast Washington Fairgrounds and the Red Cross Evacuation Center at Kettle Falls Middle School available only on an on-call basis.