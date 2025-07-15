Defending champion Andrew Von Lossow headlines quality Rosauers Open field

One of the only things rarer than an amateur Rosauers Open Invitational champion – Spokane’s Andrew Von Lossow last year became just the third in tournament history – is a back-to-back champion.

Greg Whisman won consecutive titles in 1994 and 1995. Nobody else has pulled off back-to-back wins, and one of the biggest reasons is because the field is always packed with former champions, accomplished pros and standout amateurs.

That’s the case again for the 38th Rosauers Open, which unfolds Friday through Sunday at Indian Canyon, following the pro-am on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The quality of the field and scoring opportunities are pretty volatile (at Indian Canyon),” Von Lossow said of the many challenges of trying to repeat. “I could hit it well, but if I’m not making putts or if I’m hitting it suspect you can only get up-and-down so many times. You just have to be in the right spots. Being pin-high at Indian Canyon isn’t always a good thing.

“I’m excited to get back there and give it a go. It’s always great when it’s Rosauers week. It’s the best Northwest tournament there is.”

Of the past 19 Rosauers tournaments, the only former champs not teeing it up this weekend are Derek Bayley (2016 and 2018), Tim Feenstra (2014) and Cody Upham (2007). Bayley, Upham and Von Lossow are the only ones to hoist the amateur and overall trophies.

Von Lossow pulled off a dramatic win in 2024, overcoming a double bogey on No. 17 with a clutch birdie on the closing hole for a one-shot victory over Bryce Fisher and four-time champion Corey Prugh. New Eastern Washington men’s golf coach Russell Grove had a chance to tie Von Lossow, but bogeyed the par-5 18th to finish two shots back.

“Huge confidence booster because there’s so many good players in the (PGA Pacific Northwest) section,” Von Lossow said. “Looking back, it was cool to put three good rounds together. The second round wasn’t my best, but I kept at for those three days.

“It was a good mental boost, too. Even when I made that double, it was pretty jarring, but I feel like I played the hole the right way. No. 18 isn’t an easy driving hole, especially when it’s windy, so it was a positive to get in it, play, and not get too rattled (by No. 17) and come back with a birdie.”

The last six Rosauers champions – in order, Von Lossow, Conner Robbins, Daniel Campbell, Colin Inglis, Scott Erdmann and Brady Sharp – are in the field as well as Prugh (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015), David Phay (2012), Kyle Kelly (2010), Jeff Coston (1997, 2006, 2008), Ryan Benzel (2005) and Rob Gibbons (1991).

Grove, a three-time section player of the year, is typically in the mix at major tournaments. He finished second at the Oregon Open behind Jamie Hall last month. Robbins captured the Washington Open in May with Von Lossow finishing in a four-way tie for second.

Blake Snyder placed third and second, respectively, in those two majors.

Von Lossow and Snyder are teammates for the L.A. Roses in the Grass League, a par-3 league played under the lights.

Von Lossow and Snyder finished tied for sixth at a two-man Grass League event in May.

Von Lossow started the season strongly before struggling at the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship in New Jersey.

“That’s where I started hitting it a little crooked,” he said. “An old swing habit crept in. I was guiding it too much.”

After consulting with his coach and a close friend familiar with his swing, Von Lossow’s game seems to be back on track.

Indian Canyon will have a new look for the tournament with the recent completion of a bunker renovation project led by Dan Hixson, who designed Wine Valley in Walla Walla.

“All (the traps) are redesigned, new shapes, new sand,” Indian Canyon pro Doug Phares said.

“He looked at old photos and architectural drawings and wanted to keep it like (Indian Canyon designer) Chandler Egan intended.”