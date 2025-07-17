How Mead’s Haedon Plybon has skyrocketed in Northwest racing circuit

By Doug Pace The Spokesman-Review

Over the course of the past few seasons, Mead’s Haeden Plybon has established himself as one of region’s top drivers.

Fresh off back-to-back victories in Evergreen Speedway’s Mark Galloway 150, Plybon looks to add to his career statistics with a win in this weekend’s Super Late Model Summer Showdown, also being contested on Evergreen’s .675-mile oval.

Success has come at every level for Plybon, beginning with go-karts as a 4-year-old. From there came strong seasons in Legend cars and pro late model victories before he could drive a streetcar.

Since 2021, the 21-year-old has racked up multiple Super Late Model victories, including five premier regional events – Stateline’s Idaho 200, Hermiston’s Oregon 125, Meridian’s Idaho 208, Tri-Cities Raceway‘s Apple Cup and Wenatchee’s Leonard Evans 150. Add to those impressive finishes a Northwest Late Model Series championship in addition to starts across the country and the Cascade Rain Gutters Chevrolet can usually be found running at the front of the field.

“We definitely have picked up some very cool trophies over the last couple of years racing around the Northwest and I can’t wait for a chance to try for more wins,” Plybon said.

The Galloway victory came against not only the region’s best, but the field included NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick and his 13-year-old son, Keelan. The elder Harvick retired from full-time racing at the end of 2023’s NASCAR Cup season. Since then, his late model team has been taking part in selected events across the country, including the Evergreen Speedway event.

No matter the prestige of the driver’s list at an event, Plybon takes each race as a chance to showcase his talents. In the Galloway 150, Plybon beat Keelan Harvick, who ran second while his dad placed fourth.

“I think it’s great to have drivers like Kevin and Keelan Harvick coming out to the Northwest and competing,” Plybon said. “For me, it’s awesome to race against the best there is in the country, and it adds to my excitement to get out there, go hard and beat them.”

This weekend’s Summer Showdown is one of three upcoming events Plybon has circled on his remaining race calendar. With the Idaho 200 set for next weekend and December’s Snowball Derby in Pensacola, Florida, Plybon is excited for the rest of the season to play out.

“Our immediate plans are the Summer Showdown and Idaho 200,” he said. “We want to get through those tough ones and then look at adding to our schedule for the rest of the season. One of our biggest races of the year is the Snowball Derby. Our entry form was the first one to be filed for the race. We have improved our speeds each year down there and are ready to go back and try and take home the Tom Dawson Trophy.”

Monroe, Washington’s Summer Showdown is also top of mind, he added. “The Summer Showdown is even bigger than prior years, and with the $30,000 winner’s check it will bring in more attention,” he said. “I’m excited and think that this year’s running will be one of the best.”

Taming the racing surface at Evergreen Speedway will be key to a successful weekend. With good setup notes to work with from the Galloway race, his hope is to pick up where the team left off their last time out. Evergreen’s aging track creates a unique set of challenges.

“Monroe’s track has some time on it, which adds to its character,” he said. “You achieve great speeds on the big track and the tight surface brings side-by-side racing. That’s also how you can wear your tires out by racing in close quarters. The track is getting to be a bit rougher as years go on, and it will chew tires up if you aren’t careful. You must be patient and manage the tires while staying up front.”

Part of that setup and tire management comes from a dedicated group of crew members. Plybon’s team has a versatile group led by crew chief Kevin Richards. Their hard work is an asset to the team’s consistency.

“I have the best crew,” Plybon said. “With jobs and family obligations, it varies who will be able to come to the track from week to week. Our team goes together to win a race no matter who is there to help. We have a good time and always aim to win as a team. Without our crew, none of our success would happen and I am so appreciative for everything they do.”