Smoke ‘thick as pea soup’: Lake Spokane fire grows to more than 2,000 acres

The Lake Spokane fire burns across the river at the Cove in Spokane County on Saturday. The fire grew to 2,000 acres on Sunday and is burning about 4 miles from the Long Lake Dam. (Nick Gibson/The Spokesman-Review)

Evacuations remained Sunday for a wildfire in southern Stevens County that has consumed more than 2,000 acres.

Smoke from the Lake Spokane fire began to rise about 3 p.m. Saturday along state Route 291, about 4 miles east of Long Lake Dam.

It was estimated at more than 2,000 acres Sunday morning, according to Stevens County Emergency Management. That’s up from 575 acres reported Saturday evening, according to Steven County Fire District 1. It has burned at least one structure.

The fire is 0% contained and its cause remains under investigation, said public information officer Megan Bush.

“We are really encouraging folks to remain out of the area. Do not travel the area unless it’s necessary,” Bush said. “Our air resources can’t dip and get water if there’s watercraft in the way. We just ask that folks stay out of the waterways.”

Cecile Grace Charles, an independent artist who lives about a ¾ mile into the fire’s reach, evacuated with her husband Saturday. The pair have been building a tiny home in the area and are still in the process of completing the property, so they lack insurance.

After receiving the Level 3 evacuation warning, they had minutes to assess the situation and grab their belongings. Though they were able to flee with the essentials, she was forced to leave behind thousands of dollars of artwork.

“Since COVID, it’s been hard enough as a full-time artist to make money,” Charles said. “Some of it is worth thousands of dollars. Some of it is worth $10. That’s my livelihood and it’ll be gone.”

Nick Gibson

She and her neighbors watched from a distance yesterday as aerial units dropped fire retardant and water to combat the flames. Driving around the area Sunday, she said the smoke around Corkscrew is as “thick as pea soup.”

Malika Baggar was working at her parent’s Mobil 1 gas station along state Route 291 on Saturday when the fire broke out. Fire trucks and planes rushed past as she watched plumes of smoke erupt in the distance.

She went to the Corkscrew Canyon Road area to observe the fire Saturday night.

“It was scary. That’s close to home,” she said.

Though she lives nearby, her job and house are not located in evacuation zones. She’s unsure if the fire will spread to her area.

“It really depends on Mother Nature I guess, and the wind,” she said. “The fire department out here are working very hard to do their best.”

Level 3, go now, evacuations were in place for this area Sunday morning for the Lake Spokane fire. (Stevens County Emergency Management)

Level 2 evacuations for the Lake Spokane fire were expanded Sunday to this area. The town of Ford is just outside the boundaries. (Stevens County Emergency Management)

Level 3 “go now” evacuations are in place for the Happy Hills area, and the Red Cross has opened a shelter at Lakeside High School. The rodeo grounds in Springdale are accepting large animals that need to be evacuated.

As of Sunday, Route 291 is closed to through traffic.

Hope Fire Update

Crews continued combatting the Hope fire Sunday in Washington’s northern Stevens County.

The wildfire – 15 miles north of Kettle Falls and 5 miles southwest of Northport – comprises 7,891 acres and is 35% contained as of Sunday. It’s resulted in the loss of two residences and an estimated 20 additional structures.

It’s cause remains under investigation.

Responders completed a control line around the perimeter of the fire Saturday, a “milestone” in their approach, according to a Sunday news release.

Cooler and wetter weather is forecast through Wednesday, with a chance of rain in the fire area.

“The favorable weather conditions of cooler temperatures and precipitation are expected to help firefighters in continuing to strengthen the depth of mop-up on the fire line and continue to increase the containment of the fire,” the news release read.

Evacuations remain in effect. Lael Road and Crown Creek Road closures are still in place as of Sunday. The Red Cross Evacuation Center at Kettle Falls Middle School is now only open on an on-call basis.