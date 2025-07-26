Berry busters: Illegal huckleberry pickers caught as Boundary County seizes 100 gallons

This photo shows some of the huckleberries seized as part of a suspected commercial picking operation. (Courtesy of Boundary County Sheriff's Office)

The Boundary County Sheriff’s Office this week announced that it seized more than 100 gallons of huckleberries from commercial pickers who earlier had fled from federal immigration agents.

Sheriff Travis Stolley said the raid was part of a joint effort between deputies, the U.S. Forest Service, the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho Law Enforcement and U.S. Border Patrol.

Using a grant from the Forest Service, the operation led to the seizure of more than 100 gallons of huckleberries from suspected commercial pickers. Stolley did not indicate whether the raid resulted in arrests.

He did not return messages on Friday seeking comment and further details about the case.

“Our backcountry is something we want to ensure stays a safe place for berry picking and outdoor activities, we are committed to keeping it safe and accessible for everyone,” Stolley said in the news release. “Thanks to our partners and Forest Service grant support, we were able to take decisive action against suspected illegal commercial operations.”

The sheriff’s office also posted pictures from the raid, showing picked huckleberries and equipment that had been used to harvest them.

The suspects “are believed to be the same men who fled from the U.S. Border Patrol during an incident reported earlier this week,” the news release stated.

It provided no further details about the operation, which included officers patrolling remote trails and forested regions.

The sheriff’s office also encouraged recreational berry pickers to stay on marked trails, carry essentials like water and communication devices and report suspicious activity.