Hope fire 75% contained; evacuation orders remain

The nearly 8,000-acre Hope fire in Stevens County that began July 8, continues to burn but firefighters made grounds reaching 75% containment as of Sunday.

More than 400 firefighters continued to work Sunday with a focus on mopping up fire lines on the north-to-northwest side of the fire, according to a news release. The release also said the steep , rugged terrain of the area is causing efforts to take more time to secure fire lines.

Evacuation orders of Levels 1 and 2 remain in effect, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Lael Road, Crown Creek Road, Northport Flat Creek Road and several other roads closer to the fire have been closed for public safety.

The Sunday news release asked the public to steer clear of the area especially around 1520 Lael Road and the 200 block of East Fork Crown Road to let fire crews finish operations for the rest of the fire.

Guy Gifford, the public information officer for the Hope fire , expressed optimism .

“Overall the fire is going really well,” Gifford said. “Crews are mopping up; there’s really not much to say.”