George Lucas makes Comic-Con debut to discuss his upcoming museum

A fan dressed as a giant lightsaber at the Sneak Peek: Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art panel during Comic-Con International on July 27, 2025, in San Diego. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)

By Kristen Taketa San Diego Union-Tribune

Filmmaking legend George Lucas made an appearance at Comic-Con International for the first time Sunday, where he shared some of his perspectives about humanity, society and storytelling as part of a preview for his new Los Angeles museum that will be dedicated to narrative art.

Lucas headlined a star-studded panel Sunday morning in Hall H that included Guillermo del Toro, renowned filmmaker best known for dark fantasy masterpiece Pan’s Labyrinth and who is a board member of the museum. Also on the panel was Doug Chiang, senior vice president and executive design director of Lucasfilm who has worked on several Star Wars productions, including the prequel films and “The Mandalorian.”

The panel was moderated by Queen Latifah, the award-winning artist and actress and a self-described fan of fantasy and science fiction.

They shared details on the upcoming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, a $1 billion museum co-founded by Lucas and his wife, businesswoman Mellody Hobson, that is expected to open sometime next year in Los Angeles’ Exposition Park.

The project broke ground seven years ago and the 300,000-square-foot museum was originally set to open in 2021, but there have been multiple delays.

The museum, set on an 11-acre campus, will feature pieces showing how humans have used art to tell stories throughout history, including comics, sketches, murals, paintings, hieroglyphics, sculptures, movie props and costumes, and more.

The museum will house Lucas’ archive containing models, props, costumes and concept art from his filmmaking career, as well as works by many other artists including Charles Schulz, Norman Rockwell, Frida Kahlo and Dorothea Lange. It will feature some of the 40,000 pieces of art that Lucas has collected since his college days.

“This museum is dedicated to the idea that stories, mythology, any kind of story that is written to affect people and build community, is extremely important in society,” Lucas said.

Chiang said the museum will highlight the kinds of art that have been traditionally overlooked and underrated by society, such as magazine illustrations and comics, the type of art he loved as a child that paved the way for his career. He said the museum is “giving respect for an art form that really hasn’t been highlighted before.”

“Narrative art is driven by story. Story comes first. The art comes second, and it was one of the biggest lessons that I learned” while working with Lucas, Chiang added.

The speakers elaborated on philosophies and viewpoints that shaped their works, such as the importance of having stories, myths and common beliefs in a society. “Myth belongs to all of us … myth unites us,” del Toro said.

Lucas said that in the midst of the universe, humans are small like ants and there are many things we won’t understand. So stories and myths help people to deal with that reality and the fear of what we don’t know.

“Stories make you feel connected to other people but it also gets rid of some of the problems you have about how you have to know everything,” Lucas said.

The hall was buzzing with anticipation to see the panel’s stars in person, and to see Lucas’ Comic-Con debut. When Lucas walked out onto the stage, the crowd of thousands rose in a standing ovation, with some raising lightsabers in salute and some shouting, “We love you, George.”

San Diego resident Robert Binkley said he had waited more than three hours to get a wristband for the panel and he got in line at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Binkley, who wore a Jedi costume, said he got chills when Lucas walked out onto the stage.

“The fact that that was his first time, and I got to experience it was amazing,” Binkley said.

Mona Hornsby, a Chicago resident who was attending Comic-Con for the first time, came dressed as Princess Leia. She said it was amazing that Lucas actually came to Comic-Con and it meant a lot to her, since watching Star Wars movies has been a tradition in her family across generations.

“I’m glad that he’s doing the museum because I also think that art is underrated in our society,” Hornsby said. “I hope that he does discounted tickets for families so other kids can also experience it.”