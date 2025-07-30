From food trailer to permanent spot, Makiel’s Lobster Rolls opens up tender lobster eatery on North Washington Street

Makiel Duncan owner of Makiel’s Lobster Rolls poses for a photo with a Connecticut style lobster roll with extra meat and potato chips on July 19 at 115 N. Washington St. in Spokane. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Spokane has been languishing in a lobster roll desert since chef Chad White closed his two High Tide locations three years ago.

But the wait for succulent, tender lobster atop a buttery roll is over.

In April, Makiel Duncan opened Makiel’s Lobster Rolls downtown on North Washington Street.

Duncan, 27, has worked in restaurants since he was 15 years old.

“I’ve worked in kitchens, been a dishwasher, and rolled sushi for three years,” he said.

Restaurants run in the family.

“My aunt, Sarah Shore, owns Wave and recently bought Chaps.”

Makiel’s started as a food trailer, which quickly became a highly sought-after destination for those craving tender lobster.

For Duncan, the shellfish checked all the boxes.

“I wanted something that would be popular and people like seafood,” he explained. “I wanted something with higher revenue than a $5 hot dog.”

He operated the food trailer for less than a year.

“The goal was always to find a space,” Duncan said. “This space is a blessing that fell into my lap.”

Makiel’s Lobster Rolls is located in the site once occupied by Wiley’s Downtown Bistro. When Wiley’s moved around the corner to Main Street, Duncan snagged the location.

“It felt fitting – the bar attracted me.”

The restaurant will soon be serving beer and wine, and Duncan has also applied for a liquor license.

For now, the food is the star.

“We don’t do cold rolls,” he said. “We serve Connecticut-style lobster.”

That means Maine lobster poached in rich clarified butter, and served atop a soft, toasted bread roll with a wedge of lemon on the side.

For those whose previous encounters with lobster rolls involved meat tossed in a mayonnaise-based sauce and served cold, the warm goodness of a Connecticut-style sandwich is a revelation.

Diners can choose lemon and herb seasoning, Old Bay, or the most popular choice, garlic and herb seasoning.

With a $23.99 price tag, some guests might forgo the $11.99 to add extra lobster, but frequent patrons say it’s well worth the cost.

On a recent visit, my husband and I started our meal with a bowl of house-made crab and corn chowder. The creamy soup gets a bit of kick from poblano peppers.

Then we shared a lobster roll with extra meat and a plate of lobster mac and cheese.

As promised, the lobster in both was tender and flavorful.

“I only use the claws,” Duncan said. “It’s the best meat – the most tender.”

The toasted bread provided a pillowy cushion that held up well to the lobster.

“I tried a lot of different breads before I found this one from Salt Lake City,” he said.

The rich and creamy mac and cheese is a staple in his family, and the blend of cheeses he uses in the housemade roux pairs perfectly with the lobster.

Loaded lobster tots and a buttery Connecticut-style shrimp roll also prove popular with diners.

Duncan is already working on expanding his menu and his hours.

“We’ll be open seven days a week soon,” he said. “I’m going to add a crab boil, and fettuccine Alfredo served with chicken, shrimp or lobster. I’m also working on a kids’ menu and a dessert collaboration with Chaps.”

Duncan said he’s received significant support from downtown business employees who stop by for lunch or grab dinner to go.

He envisions one day developing his restaurant into a chain with multiple locations. For now, he’s happy to be part of the downtown scene.

“My dream is that within five years, we’ll be a staple in downtown Spokane.”

