Deer Park woman dies from injuries sustained in U.S. 2 crash

From staff reports

A Deer Park resident died from injuries she sustained last week in a crash on U.S. Highway 2 in Pend Oreille County, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Nancy L. Strand, 87, was driving a Subaru Forrester on Farrs Lane at Diamond Lake about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when she stopped at U.S. Highway 2, WSP said. She then pulled in front of a Toyota Prius driving north on U.S. 2.

The Prius struck the Subaru. Strand was injured and taken to Newport Hospital. She later was transferred to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

The Prius‘ driver, Nine Mile Falls resident Nelson Antoniuk, was injured and transported to Newport Hospital, WSP said. He had been wearing a seatbelt.

WSP determined that Strand failed to yield properly.