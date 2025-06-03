Trump’s new FEMA director says he’s unaware of hurricane season

By Dave Goldiner New York Daily News

President Donald Trump’s acting director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency told staff that he was unaware that the U.S. has a hurricane season, but officials claimed he was only joking.

David Richardson, who has no previous disaster management experience, told an all-hands meeting at the nation’s main disaster response agency Monday that he had no idea that there was a hurricane season, which starts on June 1 and runs through Nov. 1.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson pushed back on news accounts of Richardson’s statements, calling them “mean-spirited attempts to falsely frame a joke as policy.”

“There is no uncertainty about what FEMA will be doing this Hurricane Season. FEMA is laser focused on disaster response, and protecting the American people,” the DHS representative said, adding that Richardson is “activated” for the key role.

FEMA staff say the agency has been plunged into turmoil by deep staff and program cuts engineered by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to dismantle the agency altogether and hand over disaster relief and recovery to the states.

Critics say that’s a recipe for disaster because only a handful of large states like Florida, Texas and California have the organizational know-how or financial capability to respond to major disasters.

Trump appointed Richardson last month to take the helm of FEMA after abruptly firing his initial appointed acting administrator, Cameron Hamilton.

Hamilton was ousted shortly after saying he did not believe the agency should be eliminated as Trump suggests.

The administration denies that’s why Hamilton got the ax.

The turmoil comes at the worst possible time for FEMA, which should be focused on preparations for what is predicted to be another busy summer of storms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted an above-normal season this year, during which six to 10 hurricanes will make landfall in the continental U.S., up to five of which could be “major.” FEMA is still leading recovery efforts from last year’s Hurricane Helene, which ripped a trail of devastation from the Florida Gulf Coast to western North Carolina.