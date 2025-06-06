Newport man suspected of murder, kidnapping, rape after woman found chained near man’s buried body

A 48-year-old Newport, Washington, man is facing murder, kidnapping and rape charges after a woman was found chained and a dead man buried nearby, according to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a welfare check about 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Fertile Valley Road after Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies indicated they took a report of a woman being held against her will and a dead man buried on private property in Pend Oreille County, according to a Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies contacted a male at the end of the driveway. The male escorted the deputies onto the property, where they discovered a woman chained, the release said. The dead man was found near her buried on the property.

Two males and a woman who were living on the property were detained, a search warrant was obtained, and the Washington State Patrol forensics team processed the scene, according to the release.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the man’s cause and manner of death.

John L. Rosen was arrested on suspicion of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment. Shawna L. McGlothen, 28, of Deer Park, was arrested on suspicion of false or misleading statements to a public servant.

The second male detained on scene was interviewed and released. It appears all suspects are in custody as the “very complex” investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.