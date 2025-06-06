Pierce County area grocery workers authorize strike against Kroger, Albertsons stores

Debbie Cockrell Peninsula Gateway

Pierce County and area grocery workers represented by UFCW 367 have voted to authorize an Unfair Labor Practice strike against Kroger brands Fred Meyer and QFC, as well as Albertsons and Safeway.

In a release issued Thursday evening, the union said the action “comes in direct response to the companies’ unfair labor practices triggered by their failure to provide crucial information to union negotiators, and limiting workers’ concerted activity in front of some stores.”

It added that “Workers are calling for compliance with labor laws, fair treatment, and respect as they negotiate a new three-year labor agreement.”

Alongside the local action, tens of thousands of grocery workers represented by UFCW in Southern California, Colorado and Seattle also were voting on strike authorizations.

UFCW Local 367 represents grocery and retail workers in South Puget Sound and Southwest Washington; the proposed strike could affect 37 stores and nearly 4,500 Local 367 workers.

In a release, Fred Meyer and QFC corporate officials said that while they acknowledged the outcome of the unions’ strike authorization votes, it sought to emphasize that the “procedural step does not mean a strike is inevitable,” and stores remain open.

The companies said they remained committed to reaching an agreement “that rewards associates by improving wages and keeping groceries affordable for customers.”

“A strike at this stage is an unnecessary and disruptive action—especially given the meaningful wage increases and industry-leading healthcare we’re offering at the bargaining table,” Todd Kammeyer, president of Fred Meyer, said in a statement. “We remain committed to continuing negotiations in good faith and urge union leadership to do the same.”

Joann Gardner, an Albertsons employee represented by Local 367, said in a statement that “My co-workers and I are committed to holding these companies accountable to bargain in good faith. All we’re asking for is the information we need to negotiate honestly and the freedom to inform the public about our needs. Is that too much to ask?”

Media representatives for Albertsons/Safeway did not respond to an emailed request for comment Thursday.

Fred Meyer, in a statement Thursday evening sent through its media representative, said that “The allegation put forward by UFCW Local 367 of an unfair labor practice is unfounded. We remain actively engaged in good faith bargaining with UFCW 367 because we believe the best outcomes are achieved at the table, not through disruption.”

It added that “Our current offer reflects that commitment, including up to 8.28% wage increases for top-rate associates over the life of the agreement, and continued investment in industry-leading healthcare and a pension. These are benefits that many non-union competitors do not offer.”

No strike date has been set.