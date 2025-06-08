Suspect in hit and run with pedestrian arrested in Spokane Valley

A woman was struck in a hit-and-run incident while crossing the intersection of North Argonne Road and East Knox Avenue on Saturday in Spokane Valley, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sherriff’s Office.

At about 10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the location, where witnesses said the victim was crossing the road and was given the “walk” signal when a silver sedan turned, struck her and then fled, the release states.

The victim was taken to the hospital but didn’t receive any serious injuries from the hit.

According to the release, deputies found the suspect’s Hyundai Sonata a short time later parked between two semitrucks in a parking lot at 2020 North Argonne Road with a woman inside matching the victim’s description of the driver.

Deputies then spoke to the driver, 20-year-old Haleigh Weinkauf, who admitted to hitting the woman with her vehicle but denied fleeing the scene, saying she was trying to find a phone charger to call 911, according to the release. Weinkauf admitted to deputies that she was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis.

The hood of Weinkauf’s car also had food and showed evidence of the hit and run and Weinkauf had a blood alcohol concentration level of .161.

Weinkauf was taken to Spokane County Jail and recommended for felony charges of injury hit and run and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influences, possession of a cannabis product under the age of 21, and minor in possession of liquor/alcohol.