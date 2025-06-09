Mariners early MLB trade deadline preview: 5 intriguing targets

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

The Seattle Mariners, we all know, could use an offensive upgrade in their lineup. Heck, they could use an upgrade at several spots in their lineup.

As currently constructed, it’s difficult to envision this lineup making a legitimate run at the franchise’s first AL West crown since 2001.

The M’s front office knows this, too.

In recent years, the July trade deadline has become baked-in to the Marines’ larger roster-building strategies.

In an ideal scenario, the Mariners would have acquired that difference-making bat during the winter.

The Mariners, with their limited budget, don’t operate under ideals. Hence bargain-bin buys like Tommy La Stella, AJ Pollock and Donovan Solano, to name a few.

And hence the need to make a splash again this July.

Of course Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander are going to be aggressive leading up to the July 31 deadline. They always are.

Outside of the San Diego Padres, no team has transformed more than the Mariners in recent summers. Luis Castillo was the best pitcher on the trade market in 2022 when the M’s acquired him; Randy Arozarena was the best bat available last summer when the M’s acquired him.

They will try to make a similar move over the next seven weeks.

That in mind, here’s a look at five hitters (who may or may not be available) who could help the Mariners:

1. Oneil Cruz

The Mariners and Pirates make a lot of sense as trade partners, and the Pirates are one of the few teams you can peg right now as a surefire seller this summer.

At least, they should be sellers.

The Pirates, by all accounts, aren’t preparing to make a bold move this summer. Cruz, a freakish 6-foot-7 athlete with prodigious power, is not expected to be traded this summer, but the Pirates should consider it — to try build a young core around Paul Skenes, their 23-year-old generational pitcher.

And the Mariners, with one of the best and deepest minor-league systems in the game, should try to swing this type of deal this summer (or, in this case, at least plant a seed for future discussions surrounding Cruz).

More likely, the Mariners will target veteran infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa or one of Pittsburgh’s relievers.

2. Eugenio Suarez

A reunion with “Geno” might be the most intriguing idea for the Mariners this summer.

Suarez, at 33 years old and a free agent after this season, is the same slugger he’s always been. He’s among the MLB leaders with 18 home runs and, also, among the MLB leaders in strikeout (though this K rate has improved this season).

He’d be a good veteran presence in the middle of the Mariners’ lineup, and in the clubhouse.

Whether the Arizona Diamondbacks ultimately end up selling at the deadline is the question here. The Diamondbacks are getting an MVP-type season from Seattle native Corbin Carroll, but ace Corbin Burnes just landed on the injured list with an elbow injury, making the D-backs’ playoff prospects murky — and making them a team to monitor closely over the next seven weeks.

First baseman Josh Naylor, also an impending free agent, would be a fit for the Mariners too, as would reliever Shelby Miller.

3 and 4. Cedric Mullins and Ryan O’Hearn

It’s worth exploring two more impending free agents who could be available before July 31.

Baltimore’s Mullins and O’Hearn would, frankly, be perfect for the Mariners.

Mullins has the talent to provide the kind of spark Victor Robles brought to the Mariners’ lineup in 2024. (Robles, by the way, continues to recover from his dislocated shoulder, but it’s uncertain if he’ll be healthy to contribute at all this season, so an upgrade right field has to be a consideration for the Mariners.)

O’Hearn is having a career year at age 31, and the left-handed first baseman/DH could be an affordable option

The Mariners, like virtually every team, would love to pry Jordan Westburg away from the Orioles — a young slugger with several years of club control — but it’s hard to envision Baltimore being motivated to move him or anyone of their core position players.

5. Brandon Lowe

For the Mariners, all roads inevitably lead back to the Rays.

It’s way too early to draw any reasonable conclusions about Cole Young. He’s 21 and he’s had all of 16 plate appearances in his first week in the majors.

The Mariners plan to give Young the next 4-6 weeks to see if he can provide value at second base this summer. If he still needs more seasoning in the minors, they can pivot and look for a veteran second baseman to help in the short-term.

Lowe certainly fits that bill. The 30-year-old left-handed hitter leads all second baseman with 13 homers and he has a career .833 OPS vs. right-handed pitchers.