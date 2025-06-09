The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:40 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City TBS

5:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Houston MLB

6:40 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Chicago at New York ESPN

Soccer, men’s international

5 p.m.: Friendly: United States vs. Switzerland TNT

Softball, Athletes Unlimited

5 p.m.: Talons vs. Bandits ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6:40 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change