On the air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:40 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City TBS
5:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Houston MLB
6:40 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Chicago at New York ESPN
Soccer, men’s international
5 p.m.: Friendly: United States vs. Switzerland TNT
Softball, Athletes Unlimited
5 p.m.: Talons vs. Bandits ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change