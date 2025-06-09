Spokane Indians notebook: Aidan Longwell comes off injured list to provide reinforcement; Braylen Wimmer continues hot streak

The Spokane Indians picked up some reinforcement this week as first baseman Aidan Longwell was activated from the injured list after missing 11 games with a lower-leg injury.

The 23-year-old picked up where he left off, going 5 for 11 with a homer, double and five RBIs in three games last week.

“It took a week or so,” he said of the nagging injury. “But it feels good to be back out there and playing with the boys.”

So far Longwell has been relegated to designated hitter duties, but he is hopeful to play in the field soon. Charlie Condon has been getting the bulk of the playing time at first base in his absence.

“Soon. We’re just working through the progression,” Longwell said after Saturday’s game. “I played seven (innings) the other day and was in there for nine today. So, yeah, hopefully soon.”

In 46 games this season, Longwell is hitting .285/.358/.521 with eight homers, 38 RBIs and two stolen bases. He’s fifth in the Northwest League in homers and second in RBIs despite missing almost two weeks of games.

In the thick of it: After splitting the six-game series with Hillsboro, the Indians (29-28) remain one game behind the Hops for first place in the league and a berth in the championship series with nine games left in the first half. They are tied with this week’s opponent, Vancouver, in second place.

Last -place Tri-City is only 31/2 games out.

“With this league, everyone’s so close together right now,” Longwell said.

One thing that might help – figuring out how to win on Fridays and Saturdays – the Indians are 4-16 in games on those days this season.

Hot/not hitters: Braylen Wimmer, the reigning NWL player of the month, continued his hot-hitting ways last week going 11 for 25 (.440) last week with a .481 on-base percentage. He hit two doubles and two home runs and knocked in nine with two stolen bases. Wimmer is hitting .314 this season – second only to teammate Jared Thomas at .324 – and is 21 of 22 in stolen base attempts.

Charlie Condon hit .391/.517./.609 with six walks, a homer and six RBIs in six games. He’s up to .339 over 62 at-bats in 17 games since returning from a nondisplaced fracture in his left wrist.

Six Indians hitters batted higher than .300 for the week, but shortstop Andy Perez was not one of them. The 21-year-old went just 4 for 24 (.167) and drew just two walks, for an on-base percentage of .231 mostly out of the five-hole.

On the mound: Konner Eaton was the only pitcher to make two starts in the past week, and he wasn’t particularly sharp in either. In Tuesday’s game against Hillsboro he allowed five earned runs in six innings, and on Sunday he gave up four runs (three earned) over four innings. The Indians ended up winning both games, however.

Alberto Pacheco was also roughed up in his one start, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits and three walks over five innings. Over his last four starts, the 22-year-old lefty has pitched to a 6.35 ERA and allowed 24 hits and 12 walks over 222/3 innings.

Michael Prosecky walked the tightrope in his start on Thursday. He tossed five shutout innings, but gave up four hits and five walks in the process.

This week: The Indians start a six-game series in Vancouver on Tuesday. Game time Tuesday through Thursday is 7:05 p.m., Friday through Sunday is 1:05.